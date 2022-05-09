During a Twitch stream on Dazn, Felipe Melo spoke of the championship fight. The Brazilian did not hide his love for the Nerazzurri colors: “After so many years, the Italian championship is very good. As an Interista I hope he wins Inter . I was an Interista as a child because I grew up seeing Ronaldo’s Inter, Veron was my idol. I will also speak well of Juventus who left a door open for me when he took me to Juve but I am an Interista. I left everything in Turkey to come to Inter because it was a childhood dream. Do Inter have to blame themselves for something? As an Inter player, I have to say that Inter will win, but I am a lover of football and I watch it every day. “

“Inter have a stronger team that has already won, but Milan are doing a great job. We need to talk about this work that Milan is doing, from Maldini to Pioli to Ibra. Leao is important, Pioli is doing a great job. Nobody talked about Milan at the beginning of the year, they talked about the Champions League. I had the opportunity to work with Pioli at Inter, he’s a great coach. He deserves the Scudetto. Milan wins with desire, Inter Milan he wins with a good game, it is difficult for Inter to win, I think Milan will win, there are only two games to go. Final of the Italian Cup? I will support Inter. I didn’t like anything in Juve. Because they let it go Dybala? Let’s hope he comes to Inter, he’s a true champion. A craque. I don’t understand Juve’s choice, something important must have happened. Watch out for him in the Cup final, maybe he’ll leave his mark before going away. Mancini? He is in my heart, he wanted me at Inter. A new Felipe Melo in Italy? I don’t see any more, the Gattusos or the Felipe Melo’s are missing. There are different players, Tonali is the future of Italy in midfield and he wants to score. Won derby with Milan in 2015? The first game, it was two weeks since I had returned from retirement while the team had been training for more than a month. Great goal from Guaro “.