Should Hamilton fear for his 2008 title…?

That Formula 1 is one big snake pit has become painfully clear again this year. Lately there has been more buzz about things that happen behind the scenes than about the actual racing. Now it's also quite boring on the track, but still…

As if there is not enough drama in Formula 1, Felipe Massa is now also launching his lawsuit against Formula 1. This was already announced well in advance, but now the aggrieved Brazilian has actually filed a lawsuit. He does this against the FOM, the FIA ​​and Bernie Ecclestone.

We will briefly summarize the reason one more time. In 2008, Massa missed out on the title by 1 point, which went to Hamilton. Afterwards it turned out that Piquet Jr. had cheated during the Singapore GP, who had crashed. His teammate Alonso won the race, while Massa missed out on valuable points. And ultimately the world title.

16 years later, Massa has still not gotten over this and is now filing a lawsuit against the parties involved. The sore point is that Ecclestone and co were aware of crashgate, but covered it up. Bernie admitted this in an interview last year, and that is why Massa now sees his chance.

What does Felipe Massa want to achieve with this lawsuit? Justice! He wants the FIA ​​to acknowledge that they acted incorrectly and that he should have been crowned champion. And oh yes… he also wants to see money.

Massa says he has lost a lot of income due to the fact that he cannot call himself Formula 1 world champion. He therefore also demands financial compensation. His lawyers previously talked about tens of millions. To be continued…

This article Felipe Massa lawsuit over lost title is official! first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Felipe #Massa #lawsuit #title #missout #official