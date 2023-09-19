Huh? Anyone who says something positive about Helmut Marko? Of course. In this case Felipe Massa does that.

If there is one controversial figure in Formula 1, it is Helmut Marko. If he doesn’t just throw a rider on the street, he will make the wrong statement about someone else. He doesn’t seem to care much about what people think about him, but still.

But not everyone is negative about Helmut. Felipe Massa, for example, is very happy with the statements of the one-eyed Austrian. He says that in an interview Motorsport.com writes about.

Felipe Massa supported by Helmut Marko

Because what is the case now? Marko has said he is following Massa’s case with great interest. You know, the case in which Felipe tries to win the 2008 world title.

He says the case can be reopened with the new facts that have surfaced. And these facts are mainly confirmation that the F1 bosses who were aware of ‘crashgate’ have kept their mouths shut.

Helmut Marko also makes a mockery of Lewis Hamilton. He hopes he loses one of his titles and only has 6 left. But according to Helmut, Lewis doesn’t care about records anyway, so it’s not that bad…

Anyway. Felipe Massa therefore feels supported by the statements. According to him, it shows once again how important this matter is.

We’re all going to see it. In any case, we all find it entertaining, so let’s bring on the whole charade!

