He will also be in Imola this weekend to fill up on “ferrarite”. “It is a pleasure to be there, because I have never stopped feeling like a Ferrari driver – underlines Felipe Massa, who lived at the Cavallino first as a test driver and then as a starter from 2002, when he was a Sauber driver in the meantime, to 2013 -. I came to Monza and even though the audience was limited, the atmosphere was incredible. I’m sure that in Imola we will see something even more incredible in a few days. The fans, knowing that there are excellent chances of victory for Ferrari, will increase their cheering, their energy to push the red ».