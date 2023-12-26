Felipe Lombard organizes Réveillon de Carneiros and Sounds of Quartzo; watch the interview with the entrepreneur

The entrepreneur Felipe Lombardi decided to build its business model in the world of parties. Currently, he is the head of organizing events such as Carneiros New Year's Evecarried out in Pernambuco, and the Sounds of Quartzin Chapada dos Veadeiros, in Goiás.

The businessman says that he tries to pay attention to details in his parties and, therefore, the public is more attracted to the celebrations. He reported a situation in which rain left mud on the ground during an event. The other day, they put up a cover to prevent guests from stepping on the place.

“A lot of people don’t know the work we do behind it”, talked about behind the scenes of the productions. The statement was made in an interview with PodSonhar, a podcast in partnership with Entrepreneurial Power. The program is shown every Tuesday on YouTube channel of Power360.

The idea of ​​creating exclusive parties with different productions began in 2015, when, according to him, clubs began to lose strength. One of the strategies he used to differentiate himself from this model was to change the setting of the rented space at each party.

“I think you have an obligation to always renew yourself”, he stated. For Felipe, his parties need to create a sense of anticipation for customers. This way, they are more interested in buying tickets.

Differentiated treatment is also seen with the artists who perform at the venue, he said. The goal is to make them comfortable so they can perform again. “He has to like it, we have to captivate the guy, we have to treat him well”he spoke.

One of the ways that the party organizing team uses to get artists is very simple: going to other parties. The businessman says that many of his partners frequent the hottest places abroad in search of relevant names. “If it’s going to explode, I’ll catch it”he declared.

With this strategy, he says he hopes to popularize the country with the rest of the world: “Let’s sell him Sheep, show him what Brazil is”.

Asked about how it works to take a show to a place with less structure, such as Carneiros and Chapada dos Veadeiros, Felipe replied that it is not that difficult. Nearby cities (Recife, Brasília, Goiânia) can do the job.