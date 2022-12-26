Ecuadorian photojournalist Felipe Jácome was on the Venezuelan border documenting one of the most important phenomena of the century: migration. What was not expected is that an origami figure would forever mark his photographic project Hikers, which was recently exhibited in Madrid. “A girl gave me an origami in the shape of a starry heart made with a bolivar bill (the country’s official currency). Over time I realized that this was a clue to imagine and understand what was happening in Venezuela”, recalls Jácome. So he decided to print his photographs on bolivar bills that were already worthless. “What is happening is not a war, but a currency crisis,” he adds.

In a series of 20 photographs, this 37-year-old author portrays the exodus of Venezuelan migrants who left their homes in 2018 due to the economic crisis that caused the devaluation of the national currency. After exhibiting his series at the paris photos and in the room Bradwolff Projects in Amsterdam, his work landed in Madrid at the New Gallery and now it can be visited in the restaurant Madrid Oyster Barrun by a Venezuelan citizen.

Madrid, like other places, is heavily affected by migration and I like to present my work in places where people will understand and feel it. Felipe Jácome, photojournalist

Visitors walk through the exhibition and look at the photographs as if they were looking at themselves. “Migration affects us all to a greater or lesser extent”, underlines the photojournalist. And he clarifies that he too had to immigrate to the United States when he was just 14 years old. “Since then, migration and human rights have marked his professional career. I empathize because I feel identified with some experiences”, points out the photographer.

The people portrayed in his work have something in common: they are all walkers. This is how it is popularly known, in the mountains and towns of Venezuela and in the neighboring countries, to those who leave their countries and undertake a journey on foot for weeks or even months to their destination. Jácome, fascinated by the phenomenon and expecting to know the names behind the figures, traveled more than 400 kilometers with them taking photos and interviews that can now be seen.

Portrait photo from the Caminantes series by the Ecuadorian photojournalist Felipe Jácome. Ceded by Felipe Jácome

For this photojournalist, exhibiting his work in Spain has a special value. “Madrid, like other places, is heavily affected by migration and I like to present my work in places where people will understand and feel it”, he explains.

The author says that his greatest learning during this work has been to understand the reasons why a person decides to leave their country. “Migration is an act of generosity. In my interviews I always asked them, why did you leave Venezuela? And in the response there were always other people they wanted to help: their parents, their children, their grandparents… ”, he recalls. During the process, he heard experiences that marked him: “Seeing my grandchildren go to bed hungry broke my heart”, “we no longer have money for medicines”, and other testimonies helped him understand migration as an act of solidarity , especially towards children.

I feel that photography is in crisis. There are trillions of photos circulating and most are lost Felipe Jácome, photojournalist

One of the characteristics of the work is the different ages of the people portrayed. “There were young people, the elderly and children, each one had their reasons, their routes and there were those who left without knowing where to go”, he explains. A woman with her three children, teenagers in love, a lonely old man or a girl who smiles at the camera are some portraits that —fused into bills that no longer have any value— show everything she saw.

It is not the first time that Jácome has covered the phenomenon of migration, but it is the time that the situation of children has had the greatest impact on him. “As a young person or as an adult, one can endure cold, heat, hunger, but children cannot,” he emphasizes. Thus, they have had great relevance in his exhibition, where their faces show an infinite number of emotions. For their families, who made the decision to leave their native country, they are the hope of a better future.

Photograph from the Caminantes series by the Ecuadorian photojournalist Felipe Jácome. Ceded by Felipe Jácome

For Jácome, art is a complement to other dissemination channels. “The media have a very important role documenting migrations. For me, doing this with banknotes is giving it additional diffusion so that people can imagine something else”, he explains. So much so that another of his great projects, Unbroken, follow this same line. It is a collaboration with the Ukrainian photographer and dancer Svetlana Onipko in which the artists capture images of dancers from the National Ballet of Ukraine on bullet casings. Currently, it can be visited in Paris. “The strength, determination and beauty of the dancers meets the senseless violence, brutality and destruction inflicted by bullets,” she recounts.

In this way, the artist persists in personal exploration to narrate beyond the image. “I feel that photography is in crisis. There are trillions of photos circulating and most are lost. These techniques (collage) are a way of elevating photography through other materials”, he points out. Proceeds from the exhibition will go to humanitarian aid in Ukraine.

This photographer, whose images have been published in National Geographic, The Washington Post, Foreign Policy Magazine, Guardian, Vice Magazine Y CNNstrongly criticizes the ineffectiveness of migration policies of receiving countries. “No matter how much they put blades, higher fences or a minefield, the migration will not stop,” he says. Thus, the artist tries to show a reality that Europe tends to move away from the spotlight and go beyond traditional photography.