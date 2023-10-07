Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/10/2023 – 16:10

Felipe Gustavo won the title of the World Skate Street League (SLS) stage, in Sydney (Australia), in the early hours of this Saturday (07). This was the Brazilian’s first title in a dispute at this level.

With a total of 35.4 points, the Brazilian surpassed the Americans Dashawn Jordan, in second place, and Nyjah Houstoun, in third place. Among women, Rayssa Leal took silver. The gold went to host Chloe Covell.

The final of the circuit will be played in São Paulo on the 2nd and 3rd of December at the Ginásio do Ibirapuera.