Felipe González, the socialist who does not know how to criticize the right

An act of Felipe González is usually a guarantee of success for grievance fishermen to Pedro Sánchez. This Thursday at the Madrid Athenaeum to present the graphic novel Jorge Semprún, the man who risked (Ediciones gorge2025), little had to do with the political news that the former president usually acts as a commentator. However, as the caradero has consolidated its fame over the years, there were several cameras and microphones to launch their networks. “Who is more harmful to Spain, Pedro Sánchez or Donald Trump?” He asked, in an ironic tone, a reporter. But where many people can appreciate a joke or a hyperbole, González only sees perfect opportunities to leave the president of the Government and general secretary of the PSOE at the height of Betún. “Well, Trump is the world,” he replied.

Parliamentary groups negotiate a sanctioning regime against the offensive of ultras agitators in Congress

That the word game was better or worse spinning does not blur the background conclusion: not even before the figure of an American president who has a crime, who has urged the assault of the institutions, which is surrounded by magnates that do the Nazi greeting or who wants to impose a new world order without rules and with Europe in the point of Mira, Felipe González is able to opt for the president of his country and leader of his country. A position that, in reality, is consistent with the ideological drift that has led him to become one of the main ‘popes’ of the Spanish right.

González not only makes his public interventions a systematic criticism of any step that is preparing to give the Government – this week has ridiculed the condonation of the autonomous debt – but accompanies that permanent one undertaken to a total absence of reproaches to the right. And not only to the right, because the iron fist that uses in an obvious way with the PSOE or with progressive forces such as adding or Podemos becomes silk glove when it is once questioned by the rise of leaderships such as Javier Milei, in Argentina, that of Giorgia Meloni, in Italy, or by the drift of the Spanish ultra -right itself.

“Meloni has made many gestures to align with basic principles of the foreign policy of the European Union, he is giving Italy a stability that I do not remember and has clarified many of his positions,” he told Carlos Alsina in an interview in an interview in Zero wave Last summer. More recently, in A leadership forum Organized by the former leader of the PP María Dolores de Cospedal, González also preferred to focus on the strategic skills of the Argentine president over the risk of liberal democracies that assumes that men like him reach power. “It’s not that I have much appreciation, but he was chosen, not as Maduro. And I think that, with his chainsaw and his entire roll, he has succeeded in taking charge of the mood of a fed up society. And the others did not realize that he broke the deck and put his chainsaw to everything, ”he extolled.

Actually, the man who one day was called ‘Isidoro’ to lead the PSOE in exile during Franco and who led the left for two decades has never expressed excessive concern for the rise of the Spanish outraged right. When asked by Abascal, his most recurring response is to always refer to EH Bildu. “I would not agree with Vox, but neither with Bildu even even if the Civil Guard ordered me,” he replied, in collation of the PP covenants with the extreme right, whose boom, he admits, never took his sleep away. “We have given a few anomalies to Europe and we didn’t have it. Well, we are already approved in one more anomaly. Nor should we worry so much, ”he said in 2018, when Abascal began to emerge in the surveys.

That kindness has even become reciprocal. Because among the most popular script turns of the Spanish policy of recent years is the one that occurred in a parliamentary session five years ago. From the speakers, the spokeswoman for a Spanish ultra -right that still claims the legacy of the dictator Francisco Franco, exalted the figure of the man who one day represented just the opposite. “Felipe González, from here I thank him, we do recognize him,” Macarena Olona shouted at the applause of the Ultra bench.

In all these years that Spanish politics has evolved from an eminently bipartisan system to a parliamentary fragmentation, Felipe González has been heard criticizing that his party accesses the government without being the first political force, which agrees with the Basque and Catalan independentistas or that governs in coalition with Podemos, who came to slide more worried than Vox.

“Vox is against decentralization, which is as constitutional as what they claim. That disturbs me less, ”he said in 2020 after alerting the positions outside the constitution of” other political forces “, referring to Pedro Sánchez’s coalition partner. And, while, it is a titanic mission to find in the archives of explicit critical media of the former socialist president or the PP of Feijóo, or that of Casado, or that of Rajoy, or that of Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

“There are some failures and I have told him,” he confesses about Feijóo in a recent interview in Vanity Fairafter being questioned for his absence of criticism of the PP, which he acknowledges to treat more carefully in public than to his own party. “Do not criticize them hard because at least they have an autonomous Spanish right -wing confederation, but there is no country project,” he reflects, automatically and without the need for him to be re -asked, turn the focus again to Pedro Sánchez. “On the other hand there is also no country project, because to know what will be from the government you have to ask Puigdemont first.”

The alignment with the political theses of the right and its unidirectional criticism to the left even lead to cling to unlikely equidistancies that incapacitate to openly criticize even the, probably, public figure more denosted today in this country. While Genoa Street and the main territorial paintings of the PP Bullen privately against a Carlos Mazón entrenched in lies about its DANA management and admit their political situation as unsustainable, Felipe González resists and only launches an amendment to the entire political class. “The Dana is a failure of politics in general,” he just said this week during an act in Valencia before the president himself. Months before, obviously, I had found the opportunity to storm Pedro Sánchez. “No, I would not have said that whoever wanted to help, asked for it,” he criticized about a phrase from the president of the government taken from context and that the right used to defend Mazón.

Felipe González’s is a thorny issue within the PSOE. “It is a very important, very important part of the history of democracy of this country. And yes, we would like many militants who were friendlier with the government, a little friendlier. That said, we are going to maintain the respect and consideration it deserves, ”said José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero during an interview. After several attempts to approach, with the invitation to the Valencia Congress in 2021 and with the commemoration of the 40 years of González’s first victory in 1982, in the current dome of the party they have definitely thrown the towel on the case and admit their pain.

“I think what hurts most in the party, to militancy, is its lack of empathy. We do not understand loyalty as an alignment of opinions and it seems perfect that it is against amnesty or any measure. We deserve all respect for your opinion. But this party, its militants and their houses of the town have been harassed months by the extreme right of this country, often with violent actions, and we have never found a word of affection or condemned to those attitudes, ”summarizes a high socialist leader.

José Bono asks all the socialists to support Pedro Sánchez: “He is an honest man and an honest politician”



The question is what Felipe González does at this point in the PSOE while defending thesis increasingly similar to the right and shows less attachment to his own party. About his departure, he responds in the interview in Vainity Fair. “Think, think one of everything,” he answers the question of whether he has meditated to unsubscribe or stop voting for his party. “What I say is that they don’t represent me, that’s safe,” In another recent act in Seville, the former president solved that fracture in chascarrillo tone. “Mine say that I work for the PP. And it hurts, but not much. ”