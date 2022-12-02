Felipe González has assured this morning that the Law to Guarantee Sexual Freedom, better known as law of only yes is yes, “it’s badly done.” According to the former Prime Minister, this is because it contains “a manufacturing defect” that has led to a chain of reductions in sentences for sexual offenders and even the release of rapists, for which reason it must be “rectified immediately”. An opinion shared by many socialist leaders and to which Executive partners such as the PNV and Compromís have shown themselves favorable to stop the reductions in sentences. González has been especially harsh with reactions such as that of the Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, sponsor of the text, who accused the judges of being “macho” for applying the sentence reductions. “There may be sexist judges and judges, surely […] But what has been said is a rather useless generalization. In view of the chain of decisions based on the law itself, it is not a defect of the sexist judges, but a manufacturing defect. What there is is a very defective bill of that law. And when one is wrong, that he has the right to be wrong, he has to correct one, and not ask the others to correct ”, he has asserted.

Contrary to what the Government expected, the Supreme Court has not set a doctrine this week to unify the criteria before the different interpretations with which the magistrates are applying the norm in force since October 7. “The law is poorly made, there has been a chain of resolutions that tell us that the law has a more than doubtful interpretation. Whoever makes a mistake has the obligation to rectify, why don’t they do it? They say that rectifying is wise”, González has reiterated. “Populism consists of giving simple answers to complex problems; Since the problems are not simple, you have to find someone to blame for this response not producing results”, he added in a criticism directed at Podemos, the group to which Montero belongs.

In addition, the former leader of the PSOE has also admonished the Executive of Pedro Sánchez for the elimination of the crime of sedition and its replacement by another of aggravated public disorder. The Congress continued on Thursday with its express processing in an extraordinary plenary session in which the Government saved the amendments to the entire right and the independentistas of Junts and the CUP. La Moncloa’s intention is for the text to be approved before the end of the year and to send it to the Senate for final approval. “They say [el Gobierno y el PSOE] which is for homologation with Europe. It is obvious that it is not so. If they have tried to typify what happened, that typification does not conform to reality. The norm that I know of has no comparison with any of the European legislations”, González stated about the reform of the Penal Code promoted by the government coalition.

González has denied that the new definition of sedition serves to respond to events such as those promoted in the Parliament of Catalonia on September 6 and 7, 2017, when the so-called disconnection laws were approved. “What happened then cannot be classified as public disorder,” he has settled. “If one reviews the legal systems of any country in Europe, public disorder is occupying a railway station. The authorities, political representatives [independentistas en Cataluña] They brought disconnection laws, regulated an independent republic. This is not public disorder”, he added, in line with the arguments of Emiliano García-Page, president of Castilla-La Mancha, and Javier Lambán, of Aragón, the only two PSOE barons who have clearly spoken out against the repeal of sedition.

The former president has lamented the climate of polarization and tension that has taken over Congress, and the latest example of which has been this week: on Tuesday Vox left the plenary session after demanding the Presidency of Parliament to withdraw an accusation of “filoetarras” and a day later the Minister of Equality accused the PP of “promoting the culture of rape”. “Parliament cannot become that show. Citizens want you to explain things, not to insult the other. There is a very polarized politics and for the first time I see that the phenomenon of polarization goes down from politics to society. Outside of that space, people above all want them to agree”, González observed during an interview on Antena 3.

In his opinion, although the risk to democracy is currently lower than it was during the Transition, it is not zero either. For this reason, he has appealed to the political forces so that they “do not allow coexistence to be destroyed” – “there is no more valuable asset than living in peace and freedom, especially after a stormy 19th and 20th century” — and has advocated restraint in words. Either to discuss issues such as sedition or other minor ones. “You have to give all importance to the value of words and use them not as razors and sabers, but to understand and comprehend the other”, he claimed while lamenting that the use of a language “extremely hard and with very fragile contents and without substance”.

González has also reproached the PSOE for the absence of Alfonso Guerra and other leaders at the event that was held at the end of October in Seville on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the first electoral victory of the Socialists in a general election. “Not only [he echado en falta la presencia de] Alfonso Guerra, I would like to have seen the president of the Andalusian Parliament 40 years ago, the president of the Junta, some of those who came to the Government with me… It did not seem reasonable to me that people who have built the country should not be invited ”, he has stressed. About his ex number two He recalled his “iron will and immense capacity for work”. “He built from scratch a political force capable of competing. It was a machine to create an organized structure, of discipline, of a very active militancy, of control of the count of the polling stations”, Guerra has valued.