Recently arrived from Chile, the former President of the Government, Felipe González, has not dedicated a word to current Spanish politics in his speech after collecting the V Ibero-American Torre del Oro Prize tonight in Seville, organized by the Chamber of Commerce Foundation. . He focused on talking about Latin America, but at one point during his speech he did add: “I am free because I say what I think and I am responsible because I think what I say. That forces me to keep quiet much more than I say.” Perhaps for this reason, upon leaving he agreed to give his opinion on the expulsion by the PSOE of Nicolás Redondo Terreros “for his repeated contempt for the party”, alluding directly to the strained relationship that the former socialist leader had with his father, Nicolás. Redondo Urbieta, when he was the general secretary of UGT. “His father called me for a general strike as a parliamentarian over the issue of pension reform, it never occurred to me to think that this would be penalized with expulsion, that it was a serious thing, it was not an opinion.”

The event was closed by the president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juan Manuel Moreno. The PP has placed Felipe González, Alfonso Guerra and José Rodríguez de la Borbolla on its saints list, three veteran Andalusian and Sevillian socialists without whom the history of the federal and Andalusian PSOE cannot be understood. The three have spoken out against a hypothetical amnesty law and a supposed self-determination referendum, demands raised by Catalan independence groups to facilitate the inauguration of Pedro Sánchez.

González was received at the entrance to the Cajasol Foundation headquarters by a dozen veteran socialist militants with a banner that read: “Always PSOE. Before with Felipe. Now Pedro Sánchez.” The former president came over to say hello and there he met Pepe Romero, former ugetist and former Andalusian Labor Minister in the Borbolla Government. “Felipe, what you say hurts us,” she said when greeting him. González, somewhat surprised, replied: “What I say will be seen in the party’s resolutions.” Another veteran militant also reproached her: “Don’t abandon us.” On the other hand, she did hear praise from the Andalusian president: “he is a reference for many of us who understand Spain from moderation and a sense of state. He misses that reformist policy that gave rise to the Spain of concord.”

The presence of PP leaders at the award ceremony was greater than that of the PSOE. In addition to Moreno, the president of the Andalusian Parliament, Jesús Aguirre, the Minister of Education, the mayor of Seville, José Luis Sanz, whose presence is required by his institutional representation, and the senator and former scourge of the socialists Javier Arenas, attended. The general secretary of the Andalusian PSOE, Juan Espadas, has been there, as well as the leader of the PSOE of Seville and president of the Provincial Council, Javier Fernández. Alfonso Guerra, Manuel Chaves and Borbolla also attended. The invitations to the event were nominal.

Moreno, who presented him with the award, was looking for the photo with González at a time when the PP would like to have “five or six good socialists”, as Vox called them, to carry out Feijóo’s investiture. Or with a political situation like the one that occurred in October 2016 when part of the PSOE rose up against its general secretary, Pedro Sánchez, to facilitate the investiture of Mariano Rajoy with the abstention of 68 socialist deputies and avoid an electoral repetition. That operation caused the biggest fracture of the PSOE in its history.

González, Guerra and Borbolla, whom the right once criticized mercilessly, are now revered in the PP for their criticism of the current general secretary of the PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, a maneuver that the Sevillian political scientist Ana Salazar sees as an “appropriation of symbols ”. In the control session of the Andalusian Parliament held this Thursday, the president of the Board, Juan Manuel Moreno, launched as if they were darts the statements of the former socialist leaders to the general secretary of the Andalusian PSOE, Juan Espadas. Moreno — who will attend the event called by Feijóo in Madrid on Sunday the 24th against the supposed amnesty — cited them as if they were the new oracles of the PP to conclude that “Spain needs a center-left party that has a sense of State, as it was. yesteryear” and reproached the Andalusian PSOE for its “silence.”

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don’t miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

In his opinion, this party must make the “strategic decision of whether it is going to accompany Pedro Sánchez towards delirium.” He also showed a hypothetical distress over the treatment of the former socialist president: “It saddens me that leaders like Felipe González, who have been everything, are rejected in their own party.” And he concluded: “I feel closer to the positions of Felipe González and Alfonso Guerra than to those of Sánchez and the new PSOE, incapable of defending general interests. I have no complexes in admitting it.”

Espadas and the provincial leaders remain silent not only because they follow Ferraz’s instructions, but because there is no document on the table from which they can comment. They also do not have information about the contacts between curtains, nor do they know if Sánchez will be elected president or there will be a new electoral call. The position of the largest federation of the Andalusian PSOE is the classic one: “The PSOE in Andalusia will never be involved in anything that threatens the equality of Andalusians and all the territories of Spain. “Do I tell you more clearly? Do I tell you in English? In Chinese?” the head of the opposition responded to the Andalusian president.

The sensors Socialists installed in the provincial groups do not detect, for now, any repercussion on the militancy of what their former leaders think against Sánchez. The provincial secretaries report to the regional headquarters of San Vicente not only indifference, but they perceive “an opposite effect.” The militants, leaders of the Andalusian PSOE claim, “do not share the opinions of the historic ones because they have not been with the party” in the municipal and general elections “as Zapatero did.”