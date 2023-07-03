Twenty days before the general elections, former Prime Minister Felipe González has burst into the debate on post-election pacts, positioning himself in favor of allowing the list with the most votes to govern when there is no other option to overcome political blockades. A thesis like any other if it weren’t for the fact that this is precisely the model that Alberto Núñez Feijóo defends so as not to have to rely on Vox and that Pedro Sánchez rejects.

In the presentation this Monday of the monographic Nueva Revista, edited by UNIR in collaboration with the Felipe González Foundation, the former president has delved into the importance of building “coexistence” on pacts “with those who think differently” and not with those who think ” like you”, something that in his opinion is “ridiculous”.

González, who had kept a low profile after the socialist debacle of 28-M, had not ruled on the PP pacts with Vox in Extremadura or the Valencian Community, but has adhered to the arguments of the popular ones, defending that the pacts “of centrality” strengthen democracy and the destiny of the country. And he recalls in the prologue that «the essence of the functioning of an efficient democracy is to add the maximum of wills in the matters in which the country is at stake. But it is played with the interests of citizens, not with the interests of politicians.

In his opinion, when these centrality pacts disappear, they polarize and lose strength and credibility both internally and internationally. And in his opinion, focusing on the case of Spain, “there are proposals that could make sense if we were not trapped in political blockades,” he explains.

For this reason, he proposes: «Let’s look for solutions in which the most voted list is acceptable when there is no other option. What do we ask in exchange for allowing government? Don’t ask for anything. If you don’t ask for anything, they will have to compromise on every bill and budget.”

In addition to González, the magazine is written by José Ignacio Torreblanca, Víctor Lapuente, José Juan Toharia, Ignacio Urquizu, Míriam Juan-Torres, Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría, Javier Moreno Luzón, Juan Moscoso del Prado Hernández, Ramón Jáuregui, Fátima Báñez García, José Antonio Zarzalejos, Elena Valenciano, Cristina Monge, Ángeles Álvarez, Natalia Roa and María González Romero.