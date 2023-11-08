The former president of the Government Felipe González has demanded this Wednesday that the main political leaders condemn without “any type of doubt” the violent acts that have arisen in the protest against the pacts of the PSOE with the Catalan independentists on Ferraz street in Madrid, in addition to to call “for serenity” and for citizens to “not allow themselves to be contaminated by extreme polarization.”

Subsequently, the former socialist leader has called on political leaders to “fulfill their role” and “be capable of condemning acts of violence.” “If they are against another party, even more so than if they are against one’s own,” he stressed, while ensuring that “the threat of violence” in the vicinity of the Congress of Deputies “must be condemned without any “no doubt.” “Whoever calls these demonstrations has to be responsible for the consequences,” he said.

Felipe González Foundation





Furthermore, González has also pointed out that we must “protect and defend” the National Police “which has to act in those cases that are extremely delicate and serious.” “They are very good professionals, who do it very well and who need our support and our respect,” defended the former president in a video from the Felipe González Foundation, where he reflects on the current political situation.

The former head of the Executive has indicated that the cause of this type of violence in the protests against the PSOE headquarters comes “from a permanent growth of polarization.” “Citizens have tried, through the latest votes, to recover a space of centrality that avoids polarization,” González recalled, adding that it should not be “the extremes of the political spectrum” that are pulling on “that space of centrality.