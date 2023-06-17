Felipe Estefan, vice president of Luminate in Latin America. light up

“Latin America is essential to the global conversation on democracy.” The Colombian Felipe Estefan is convinced that the “enormous culture of democratic roots in the region”, -which arises from the unpleasant experiences of having lost it during dictatorships-, consolidated an active citizenry whose learning will be essential to protect democracy in the world. Estefan is Vice President of Luminate, a global nonprofit foundation that works to empower people and organizations that have been underrepresented and is driven by one question: What if everyone had the power to influence decisions that affect their lives? About the challenges in Latin America and the state of democracy, he talks to EL PAÍS.

Ask. He says that a true democracy is one that aims to reduce inequalities. On that basis, how is democracy in our region?

Answer. A democracy is not just a system where people vote and elect a person. For it to work well, it has to truly represent the identities and interests of the population, and those who govern must be at the service of a public interest that is understood as prosperity for all. Thus, without representativeness and without diversity there is no true democracy. Unfortunately, in Latin America the levels of inequality are so wide that we have democracies with a crisis of representation.

Q. How is this crisis expressed?

R. Those who already have power are the people who end up accessing political power and making decisions based on what works for them. So a lot of people who are an essential part of society are excluded. When we think of historically excluded populations, we are talking about women, racial and ethnic minorities, indigenous and native peoples, LGBTQ+ communities, youth, who are not truly represented in democracy. Then, the decisions that are made and the public policies that are designed are not necessarily responding to what those communities need. For a democracy to work well, it has to be with everyone and for everyone.

Q. Is that the nut of distrust in democracy?

R. I basically assign this mistrust to three factors. One has to do with that crisis of representation: people see who is elected and they don’t necessarily see themselves, their families, or someone who defends what they need on a day-to-day basis. There is a gap between what the people really feel and need and what they see the rulers doing.

Q. And the others?

R. The other has to do with what I call the legitimacy crisis. People are waiting for results from their rulers and many times they don’t see them, in certain cases due to corruption, in others due to mismanagement, sometimes due to incompetence. The results that the people want and deserve are not necessarily those that the rulers are producing. Finally, the third factor is the information crisis.

Q. Why the latter can affect democracy?

R. There are information manipulation systems, often through social media platforms, in which people are beginning to operate based on different realities, different facts, false information or information that has been expressly altered by people who want to manipulate the information. public opinion. This means that we cannot have a democratic dialogue as citizens based on a shared reality. The crisis of representativeness, plus that of legitimacy and information, lead us to say that we are in a moment of threats to democracy in Latin America and around the world.

Q. That cocktail has already sparked protests across the region.

R. What we have seen lately, in Peru or Ecuador and now with the Constituent Assembly in Chile, is proof that citizens in Latin America have a democratic culture and the expectation that their rulers will represent them. That is a reason for hope. There are plenty of signs of hope for democracy.

Q. Why be optimistic in this context?

R. There are two signs. One is that the citizens of Latin America know what they want and are organizing to be heard. That’s a good thing in a democracy. The other is that there is a lot of independent press. Despite the fact that it is a region with incredible threats to the press, journalists are doing in-depth, quality investigative work to inform citizens and hold those in power to account. Additionally, we see greater representation on issues of culture and the stories that are told, who tells what stories, and how we see ourselves as a society. Finally, the public has a greater conception and draws attention to people who manipulate and spread false information and hate messages. So I see a citizenry committed to democracy that wants to participate and be heard.

Q. Are the rulers contributing to deepen this information crisis and hate speech?

R. Latin America has a long history of rulers who want to control and manipulate information. It is not only because of technology, but it has increased the possibility that false or manipulated information spreads among the population quickly. The way in which information is being consumed, distributed, is something that cannot be controlled by a ruler, a government, or a company; As a society we have to understand how we are going to regulate the actors that allow the manipulation of information ecosystems. The rulers have a responsibility for the megaphone of the size they handle, and it is to enter that ecosystem with true information.

Q. You work with underrepresented communities, has the concept of underrepresentation changed over time?

R. Defining who is excluded is something we constantly explore, because the path to true inclusion and representation never has a mission accomplished moment. In societies where there are systems of inequality and power that are unfair, you always have to be thinking about who has been left out, who is not in the conversation, who should have more voice, to whom the door has been closed and why. There are some particularly important issues, although not the only ones, such as a very significant gap in terms of political and civic leadership for women and non-binary gender people.

Q. The underrepresentation of women in power is very accentuated

R. The gender issue is essential in Latin America. Just look at the photo of the meeting that the president of Brazil organized with South American presidents that the president of Peru, Dina Boluarte, could not attend. They were just men. We must think about how to build the political and civic leadership of women. Colombia and Mexico are the two largest countries in Latin America that have not elected a woman as president.

Q. They have also analyzed the relationship of young people with democracy…

R. The latest surveys we conducted in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico found that people between the ages of 16 and 35 had a less favorable view of democracy than people older than that age. I think that this is tied to those crises we were talking about, but also to the fact that the youngest do not always feel that they have the possibility of becoming candidates, accessing power and being taken seriously.

Q. What are the particular challenges you face in empowering these people in Latin America?

R. One of the most Of course it is violence. For example, the last election in Mexico was the most violent for women candidates. There were a variety of threats and even, unfortunately, murder. In Colombia we also have that problem that makes candidates feel unsafe when campaigning. Another challenge is access to tools, skills and financial resources. People who are running for the first time and don’t know how to join a party, but who have a passion for being democratic leaders, don’t have access to the necessary tools or money. And the other challenge is the discrimination against people from the communities that I have mentioned. Many times they are attacked in a very direct and personal way, through social networks, with sexist, racist, homophobic and classist messages, which make it very difficult for them to feel that it is worth continuing in the fight to gain access to political power.

Q. Luminate is governed throughout the world by the question: “What would happen if all people had the power to influence the decisions that affect their lives?” What would the projection be like for Latin America?

R. Latin America is essential to the global conversation on democracy. The question about whether it is in crisis, can it be saved or what is the democracy that we can build is not exclusive to the region, which is central to this debate. This is because Latin America has a culture of democratic roots that comes from a very recent experience of knowing what happens when there is no democracy, and it has a citizenry that wants to participate in the decisions that impact their lives. The bet is not even to save a version of democracy that existed before; it is to rebuild and reimagine the democracy that we have always truly deserved in Latin America, which is a plural, diverse, representative and efficient democracy.

