He Former President Felipe Calderon Hinojosasaid this Wednesday that In Mexico, “democracy has fallen” due to the recently approved judicial reform of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and that organized crime is what rules the country.

“Two years ago, at a table I arranged with President Aznar, at the International Foundation for the Freedom of Vargas Llosa, I said that Mexico was a democracy on the verge of collapse. I can tell you that That democracy has fallen“, the PAN member said.

Speaking at a round table in Madrid, organised by the Foundation for Analysis and Social Studies of Spain, Calderón made a strong statement: “There is a very serious institutional collapse in Latin America, and the most serious case is not only the already known cases; that of Cuba, Venezuela. Today, the most serious case is Mexico. Nobody is taking it seriously.”

Calderón also pointed out that the left has a network of interests and is connected at a global level, while the right, which he called “liberal democracy,” lacks the capacity to organize itself.

“What I mean is that there is a global concatenation of interests and strategies from the populist left, from the imperial left, which connects Russia with Iran, with Cuba, with Venezuela, with Mexico, with China in another way, in another dimension because it is another empire, but which connects them clearly, and from the side of liberal democracy there is a great disconnection, there is a lack of coordination,” he said.

Although the former Secretary of Security during his government, Genaro García Luna, faces life imprisonment in the United States for crimes related to drug trafficking, Calderón touched on the subject of security in Mexico, asserting that Organized crime groups rule the country.

“Three years ago, the Pentagon estimated that 35 percent of Mexican territory was dominated by organized crime. I believe that it is much more than half now, where it is not the State or the Mexican people who rule, but the organized crime cartels,” he said.

The cartels “are capturing institutions, including the armed forces, which are not incorruptible,” was his stark conclusion.

