Felipe Calderon Hinojosa, former president of Mexico, has proposed the construction of a new opposition political party in the country and the organization of citizens to achieve “a resurrection of the political opposition” in the 2024 presidential elections.

In addition, in the article published in the newspaper ReformCalderón points out what in his opinion are the errors of the current administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The ex-president exposes two solutions: “the recovery of the existing political parties, from the citizenship”, and “the construction of a new opposition political party”.

According to him, “an orderly incorporation into the parties is urgent” and “that they open up and that the public accept and participate.”

Calderón proposes an agreement, in which the parties, “ideally all, but necessarily the most possible in the opposition (National Action, Institutional Revolutionary, Democratic Revolution and Citizen Movement parties, that is, PAN, PRI, PRD and MC) , can commit to fully renew their militancy”.

In the text, the politician also shares “the idea of ​​forming an opposition coalition to postulate a single candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic and a single formula for each District and Senate.”

He also points out that he is “totally in agreement with the proposal for primary elections of candidates, of all parties, and integrating that electoral coalition.”

Calderón questions whether it is possible to stop President López Obrador and defeat his huge clientele machine and in criminal hotspots. According to him, if there are no changes in the opposition’s way of acting, it is impossible.

“The only viable change is to have an active, orderly, organized, permanent citizen participation. Only that to achieve it we have a great obstacle: the opposition political parties are not effective channels for a numerous and orderly citizen participation ”, he accepts.

Calderón has been constantly accused by President López Obrador of “plunging” the country into a crisis of violence after “electoral fraud” that prevented the victory of the current president in the 2006 presidential elections.

Therefore, his proposal has generated different reactions in Mexico, including that of the Morena political party, which called the ex-president’s statements “political opportunism.”

The current Mexican government has promoted a policy of “republican austerity,” which means that it has reduced the salaries of high-ranking public officials and eliminated some tax benefits for large companies and businessmen.

Read more:

Felipe Calderón corrects sayings of ‘El Rey’ Zambada that dot AMLO

Mexicans ask to investigate Felipe Calderón after García Luna trial, survey reveals

In addition, President López Obrador has promoted a policy to combat corruption and support the most vulnerable sectors of the population. These policies have been praised by some and criticized by others.

In the article, Calderón points out that the current government has made mistakes in terms of security and the economy, and that citizens must organize to demand changes.