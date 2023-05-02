Felipe Calderón removed old wounds within the National Action Party (PAN) on his Twitter account. The former president of Mexico (2006-2012) accused the leadership of imposing Ricardo Anaya as a candidate in the 2018 elections and marginalizing his wife, Margarita Zavala, who ran as an independent candidate. The former president blamed the PAN leadership for giving the go-ahead for the victory of Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the last presidential elections.

“Of course they are to blame! Because of the way in which they divided, excluded, trampled over internal democracy and citizen participation in the PAN to impose it [a Ricardo Anaya]”, Calderón pointed out in response to Fernando Doval, national adviser of the blue and white formation. Doval had published a message stating: “Don’t blame me, I voted for Ricardo Anaya.”

“Today they continue to be part of the problem and not of the solution, because they continue to have the PAN closed to the citizens,” Calderón said, adjudicating it as “one of the reasons why we are as we are.” The former president, who led the party between 1996 and 1999, assured that Anaya’s side, in control of the formation in past presidential campaigns, is guilty of the party’s failure. “It’s you,” added the former president in a message published this weekend. “I hope they change and open the door. It’s too late”.

“You did not vote, you obeyed,” said Zavala herself, a PAN deputy. “Beyond that, by 2024, we must look forward and also value those who changed their minds. We all need each other, ”commented the former candidate, who declined her nomination weeks before the elections, admitting that she had no real chance of victory. Two weeks ago, the opposition coalition Va por México, headed by the PAN and made up of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) and the Party of the Democratic Revolution, called for unity to compete as a cohesive front in the presidential elections of next year. Doval said that apportioning blame for the past “will not lead us to anything good” and congratulated Zavala on her work as a legislator.

Anaya was president of the PAN from August 2015 to December 2017, when he made the leap to the party’s candidacy. Zavala accused that his rival was imposed and resigned from a militancy of more than three decades in October of that year. The former first lady gave the same arguments that her husband outlined on this last occasion and accused Anaya of “cancelling the democratic life of the party”, although she did not name him on that occasion. The rebellion of the former presidential family failed to convince voters, and Zavala abandoned his campaign in mid-May 2018.

Calderón and Zavala tried to continue their political careers away from the PAN, but at the beginning of 2021 the National Electoral Institute denied the registration of México Libre, their group, as a political party. For the elections of that year, Zavala ran as a PAN candidate for the Chamber of Deputies and won the seat. Calderón lives in Spain, where she obtained a work visa with the support of a foundation associated with former Prime Minister José María Aznar.

After the 2018 elections, Anaya imposed himself into political exile and lives abroad. Since the campaign, an investigation by the Attorney General’s Office for money laundering and a bribery scandal derived from the corrupt Odebrecht plot had been announced. His public appearances are sporadic. The former candidate reappeared this Monday to criticize López Obrador regarding Labor Day. “I hope this government understands that there is no better social policy than a well-paid job,” declared the former PAN president, who did not respond to Calderón’s claims. The party’s communication team indicated, in turn, that it did not intend to comment on the matter.

In 2024, the PAN will seek to win the presidency after 12 years out of the presidential chair, since Calderón left power in December 2012. After Anaya’s defeat against López Obrador by more than 30 percentage points, the party with the most votes in the The opposition seeks to recover from scandals such as the conviction against Genaro García Luna, Secretary of Public Security of the last PAN president. After the trial in January and February of this year in New York, Marko Cortés, the president of the political formation, said in an interview with EL PAÍS that he had not spoken with Calderón. His communication, on the other hand, was very fluid with Vicente Fox, the first member of the party to become president. “We are focused on winning in 2024,” Cortés insisted last March.

“We are united and strong, working to rescue Mexico,” said Santiago Creel, president of the Senate and candidate for the candidacy of Va por México, over the weekend. The PAN agreed that the PRI would be the one to take the reins in the local elections in Coahuila and the State of Mexico, two of its historical strongholds. The leadership of the PAN will have the last word in the definition of a presidential candidate, in a deck that includes more than a dozen candidates with and without militancy. Calderón’s reproaches to Anaya reveal new doubts about a political front that puts all its chips in unity to be a competitive political option. And that you will have to look inside and to the sides to avoid new fractures.

