The former president of Mexico, Felipe Calderón, reacted on Tuesday night to the verdict of a New York court that found his former Secretary of Public Security, Genaro García Luna, guilty. Calderón has avoided condemning the person in charge of directing the war against drug trafficking unleashed during his term, but has affirmed that the ruling is used “politically to attack me.” In a statement published on his official Twitter account, the former president has justified the decisions he made on security matters during his six-year term and has stated that he acted “with the law in hand.”

Calderón’s statements come hours after Judge Brian Cogan, of Brooklyn, found García Luna guilty of the crimes of conspiracy for the international distribution of cocaine; conspiracy to distribute and possess cocaine; conspiracy to import cocaine; organized crime and making false statements on his naturalization application by stating that he had not committed any crime. Never before has a former Mexican official of his profile been brought to trial in the United States. Calderón has avoided commenting on the charges of which García Luna has been accused and has avoided criticizing or condemning the actions of his former high-ranking official. “This resolution does not detract from the courageous fight of thousands of police officers, soldiers, sailors, prosecutors, judges, and good public servants who defended Mexican families from crime,” said the former president.

After assuming power in 2006, Felipe Calderón launched a military offensive against organized crime groups in Mexico. Known as the “war on drugs,” the strategy sowed terror across large regions of Mexico and left more than 170,000 people dead in a decade. Human rights organizations have pointed out that during this offensive there were strong abuses by the armed forces, but the decisions were justified from the highest levels of power. In his statement on Tuesday, Calderón stated that “I fought with all determination against crime with the law in hand, without giving truce or making any distinction between groups. I never negotiated or agreed with criminals. I have never used the presidential inauguration to advocate for their interests.” The former president has also said “that I have been the president who has acted the most against organized crime” and has assured that he would act in the same way again “because it is the right thing to do.”

The former president (2006-2012) has affirmed in his statement that he respects the resolution of the US court and has assured that “the confessed criminals” who participated as witnesses in the trial against García Luna “were mostly persecuted, detained and extradited for my government.” In a personal account of his “war” achievements, Calderón has stated that he managed to weaken organized crime, strengthen the state, recover territories under criminal control, and detain “criminals from all organizations.” He added that “the seizures of weapons, drugs and money reached unprecedented numbers.” The ex-president, however, has not ruled on the tens of thousands of deaths caused by the offensive against crime, nor the thousands of disappeared, nor the state of terror in which various states of Mexico were plunged. “The security policy gave results, not only in the most emblematic cases, but also at the national level,” Calderón highlighted.

The trial against García Luna has been used by the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador as a campaign to criticize Calderón, who recalled in his statement that his security strategy had the support of US government agencies at the time. Calderón has faced criticism and has reiterated that the verdict of the New York court is being used politically to attack him. “I call on Mexicans not to be distracted from the fundamentals: today families suffer extortion, robbery, violence and impunity for criminals every day,” wrote the former president, who obtained an authorization last October of residence and work as a highly qualified professional in Spain. Calderón has also attacked the López Obrador Executive, although without mentioning the president directly. “The State must use its power to fight crime, and not to make factious use of justice and intimidate critics and opponents,” he said.

