Action questions resources used to buy an engagement ring and to pay for a trip to Italy; deputy denies irregularities

the deputy Felipe Becari (União Brasil-SP) is the subject of an anonymous complaint made to the MP (Public Ministry) in which he is questioned about the origin of the funds used to buy the engagement ring given to actress Carla Diaz and to pay for a trip for the couple to Italy.

In a note published in stories in your Instagram profile, the deputy denies the accusations. “I will continue to hold all criminal and civil liability of those who, anonymously or through false profiles, tried to harm me and my fiancée”, published.

The whistleblower said that the congressman would have taken advantage of detours made at the Felipe Becari Institute, the deputy’s organization that takes care of abused animals, to travel and pay personal bills – such as the purchase of the engagement ring.

Becari declared that, since assuming the relationship with Carla Diaz, the couple has been the target of “haters” and a “flash flood” of threats and reports he called slanderous.

“This absurdity has reached the point where I now have to deal with anonymous complaints to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, believe me, doubting the origin of the funds spent on the engagement ring I gave to my partner (the fruit of my work, as anyone does)”, reads the deputy’s communiqué.

The congressman said that “all these attacks from people so mean“put in check”the social work of more than a decade and which today is materialized in the institute that has more than 1,000 rescued animals and that depend on help from people to keep working”.

Both Becari and Carla stated that the trip to Italy was paid for through partnerships with brands. “I have documented”, wrote the actress in a note released in her stories on Instagram. “My values ​​and character would not condone illegal actions.”

Becari said the couple went to Italy “with almost all hotel costs paid in exchange for advertising/exchange, which is proven on networks through posts” made by him and the actress. Still, through emails between them and the places where they stayed in the European country.

Read the full statement from Felipe Becari:

Read the full statement from Carla Diaz: