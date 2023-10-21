Saturday, October 21, 2023, 16:31



When on November 1, 2003, the engagement of the Prince of Asturias to the Asturian journalist Letizia Ortiz, until that day the face of the second edition of Telediario, was announced, the machinery was activated in the newspaper editorial offices. «There is a photo of them, together. “The Prince of Asturias always comes up to greet the journalists who cover the Awards,” someone said in ‘El Comercio’. That image, which only a week before, on October 24, had been discarded, was on the front page the next day.

This Friday, after the awards ceremony, emotional like no other, when they were on the TVE set, the journalists present reminded them both that in awards like those held now two decades ago, that complicit greeting took place that He hid a clandestine love. And Queen Letizia, spontaneously, proposed to recreate it. They held hands and the moment was immortalized. «This graphic material and the copyright on it are protected by Intellectual Property legislation. Photographs belong to the Household of His Majesty the King and must include the following credit line @ Household of HM the King. Zarzuela distributed the photo in question this Saturday accompanied by this caption. There was interest in it coming to light, in remaining a couple’s memory.