The Kings Felipe and Letizia will attend next Wednesday, February 26, to see themselves at the Bank of Spain. The monarchs will visit the exhibition The tyranny of chronos, which is exposed in the Bank Museum and in which the portraits of both signed by the American photographer Annie Leibovitz are.

The prestigious American portrait (Prince of Asturias de Humanities Award 2013) immortalized them by commission of the banking entityas he has done with all Spanish monarchs for centuries. He also photographed former governor Pablo Hernández de Cos.

An exhibition of watches It will be the framework for presenting the new portraits of the kings made by Leibovitz for the Bank of Spain collection under the title The tyranny of chronos.

As described by the entity itself, it is the last two additions to the Bank’s effigies gallery and “the first time that The medium used for these portraits is photography. Leibovitz’s proposal constitutes a turning point in a tradition that dates back to the origins of the institution, although it enters the tendency of creators as Goya – also present in the exhibition – to focus these orders from a full awareness of their artistic intentions ”

Álvarez-Reanduels, rerected by Isabel Quintanilla. Cedada/Banco de España.

In the exhibition, in addition, A selection of watches and works from the Banco de España collection can be seenmade by artists from various backgrounds and historical moments, who “question and transgress the hegemonic conception of time in Western society.”

In the tour you can see paintings, such as those made by Goya of the Count of Floridablanca and Francisco de Cabarrús; the one carried out by José Gutiérrez de la Vega in 1852 by Ramón de Santillán; And the one made by Governor José Ramón Álvarez-Reandueles The Madrid artist Isabel Quintanilla in 1985, the first signed by a woman.

The clock is also present in the last two additions to that gallery: The portraits of King Felipe and Queen Letizia. The Bank of Spain aspires to “launch a new look at its own institutional identity and specificity, will be the framework for the public presentation of these portraits that give continuity, while updating, a tradition that goes back to the beginnings of the institution And that this has maintained almost uninterrupted during its more than 240 years of history, giving accommodation to the most prominent portraitists of each historical moment, From Goya, Maella, Vicente López, Federico de Madrazo, Sorolla or more recently Isabel Quintanilla and Carmen Laffón “.

One of the pieces of the exhibition ‘The tyranny of Cronos’. Cedada/Banco de España

The bank opted for Leibovitz not only for its inclination “For applying the protocol minimizing the devicebut above all for his way of addressing the commission from a full freedom and awareness of his artistic intentions that allows him to generate historically relevant images. “

He Rey wears the uniform of great captain of the Army of the Earth. The queen’s costume is made up of two historical pieces assigned for the occasion that belong to the Antoni de Montpaalau Foundation collection. It is a foundation constituted in Sabadell in 2004 and that has more than 6000 pieces of private donors. Its purpose is to keep, document and disseminate information about fashion and tissues.

Pablo Hernández de Cos. Cedada/Banco de España (A. Leibovitz)

The dress, black, neckline of honor and siren cut, is A gala garment created by the Spanish designer Cristóbal Balenciaga At the end of the forties. It was made in pleated silk tulle. The second garment, the layer, is made in wild silk fuchsia.