Felipe and Letizia, Kings of Spain, met Felipe and Letizia for the first time, models. It has been In the exhibition Tyranny of Cronoswhich exhibits the Bank of Spain at its Cibeles headquarters and whose portraits, signed by the prestigious Annie Leibovitz, preside over the sample.

The American photographer, 75 and owns numerous awards for her long career, has expressly come from the United States to Madrid to accompany the kings in this first contact of both with their own photographs, made last February at the Royal Palace.

Leibovitz, who has declined to speak with the presentation assistant press, explained to the monarchs details of his photos, which They had seen only through paper, not live and direct.

It was difficult to perceive among dozens of cameras by playing the conversation between portraitist and portrayed, which has elapsed in English. The king has made several gestures with his hands Possibly relative to aspects of light and movement, which have a velazqueño air and make up a diptych. The two photos hang separately, but can be seen if they come together as a single picture.

To the question of whether they liked them as models, the king has answered: “We are not responsible for assessing it.” The queen has returned the question to the press: “What do you think.” And given the approval of the informants, she has also nodded, which is interpreted with which they are satisfied with what is seen today.

The exhibition dates of the sample, which includes numerous watches of past centuries and more current portraits of former bank governors, such as Álvarez Rendueles, painted by Isabel Qintanilla and Pablo Hernández de Cos, photographed by Leibovitz, He has extended, due to the influx of public that the presence of real photos has had.

The kings with their photos have become “art prescribers.” With 26,000 visits so far, it is the most visited exhibition of the Bank of Spain, opened last November 28 and now extended until the end of May.

As of next May, the portraits will definitely be installed in the Bank Governing Council Room, on the second floor, the main one, where the executive body of the economic institution has gathered for 150 years, in which 3,000 people worka thousand of them in the main cyber building.

The Kings and Leibovitz, who was a prince of Asturias de Communication in 2013, have walked for half an hour between goyas and centenary watches, rigorously timed to mark the time exactly in the same second, turning the passage of time into an artistic reference . In the main room, with a central table occupied by the magnificent chronometers, The portraits of Felipe and Letizia are found, a commission that the bank made to the photographer to perpetuate her imageand where, of course, watches of the Royal Palace collection are listed.





The Bank Council opted for this formula, photography, to have real portraits, just like those of previous kings in the history of Spain. But its managers and the institution’s conservatism department opted for a more ‘modern’ formula, replace the classic painting with the photo. And this was what Leibovitz was called, considered one of the most distinguished portraitists in the world: Isabel II, the Obama, John Lennon naked with his wife, George Clooney … are among his’ clients.

The commission was made on the occasion, in 2024, of the tenth anniversary of King Felipe and of the twenty married to Queen Letizia and has cost almost 140,000 euros. The portrait of Hernández de Cos is not included in this price.

The Commissioner of the Exhibition, Yolanda Romero, told three months ago, on the occasion of the inauguration of the exhibition, that one of the aspects that most caught the attention was the way in which Letizia is represented. Without real diadem or band of Carlos III, dressed in a black dress with a word of honor and a layer of gala in silk – both of Cristóbal Balenciaga -, the queen looks more like a classic Hollywood star. “Annie Leibovitz worked with full freedom. He decided to break the protocol and stripped the queen of the headband, “Romero said.

Perhaps for this reason, to honor that unusual styling of a sovereign, Letizia has put a red suit today, to match the chal that will remain for immortality in this portrait.