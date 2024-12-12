The leopard is in fashion, but I prefer it in a stuffed coat format like Nicky Hilton’s or Belén Écija’s, rather than flailing about without rhyme or reason in the looks of some politicians during the anniversary of the Constitution
Macarena Montesinos She dressed up in front of Congress on December 6 with a leopard print. It wasn’t fur and it’s a shame, because the ones that have a plush feel, as Kate Moss usually wears, are more trendy and…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Feline #errors #Congress #Carmen #Calvo #Cuca #Gamarra #Macarena #Montesinos
Leave a Reply