Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin have already served their sentences, but their story will remain forever not only in the collective imagination, but also in film heritage. On March 17, Netflix premieres Operation Varsity Blues, the documentary that narrates the plot of bribery in the universities of the United States organized to facilitate the access of children of rich families to the elite universities by falsifying qualifications in which the two actresses were implicated.

Directed by Chris Smith, the film promises to delve into the methods used by the con man and mastermind of the plot, William Rick Singer, to take the children of his wealthy clients to the best schools. These schemes included everything from allowing children to cheat on their college entrance exams to falsifying sports credentials or bribing school officials.

Everything you’ve heard is true. But you haven’t heard everything. Using real conversations recreated from FBI wiretaps the filmmaker behind Fyre brings you Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal pic.twitter.com/kwsqTCSkqq – NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) February 22, 2021

A scandal that erupted in March 2019 and that involved Hollywood celebrities, businessmen and other members of the wealthy elite of the United States. The star of Desperate women, Felicity Huffman, and the actress from Forced parents, Lori Loughlin, along with her husband, the fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, were two of the 50 parents involved but their case has been the one that has had the most media coverage due to the fame of both. However, they have not suffered the same fate and, after seeing their names and faces on the front page of headlines and research programs, the fate for both has been the most disparate.

Huffman, 58, appears to be in a better position. The actress nominated for an Oscar for her performance in Transamerica (2005) admitted responsibility for his actions and pleaded guilty to having paid up to $ 15,000 (about 13,700 euros) to manipulate his daughter Sophia Macy’s grades in the entrance exam. His apology was immediately accepted by both society and the jury. Her sentence included jail time – she entered 11 days in prison of the 14 to which she had been sentenced -, a fine of 27,000 euros, 250 hours of community services and probation for a year that last October her lawyer assured that it had already been served. In its whole.

Huffman’s husband, actor William H. Macy, was not charged and remained by his side throughout the proceedings. After this stage, the actress of the also successful fiction America Crime He hopes to finish rehabbing in Hollywood after landing a lead role in a new sitcom for ABC. Last November it was confirmed that she had landed her first acting job since serving her sentence, a series scheduled for spring inspired by the story of Susan Savage, the owner of the Sacramento River Cats baseball team that she inherited after the death of her husband.

Lori Louglin has a more difficult road ahead. The actress known for playing Aunt Becky from the famous family series Forced parents and her husband prolonged their legal situation for several months. The couple initially pleaded not guilty and insisted that investigators fabricated evidence against them. But they finally accepted their guilt: having paid $ 500,000 to get their two daughters, Isabella Giannulli, 22, and Olivia Jade Giannulli, 21, accepted into the University of Southern California as part of the rowing team despite of never having practiced that sport. The couple, who came to face 40 years in prison, agreed to an agreement that resulted in a sentence much lower than the provisional but somewhat higher than Huffman’s. After serving his two-month prison sentence, Loughlin was released from Dublin federal prison at the end of last December, the same one where Huffman was admitted. He still has to pay a fine of about 127,000 euros and perform 150 hours of community service. Her husband, in prison until mid-April, is serving his five-month jail sentence, has to pay just over 200,000 euros and dedicate 250 hours to the community. In addition, the couple must also serve two years of probation.

In the workplace, Loughlin, 56, continues to remain in the background. He rose to fame for his role in Forced parents, which was reinforced with the replacement of the episodes on Netflix and with the new series created by said platform, Forced mothers, seen as a continuation of the first. Beyond this and some sporadic collaborations in the world of fashion, the actress has worked mainly in tabletop films and, with less success, has been in charge of the co-production of some other series.

The couple’s youngest daughter, influencer Olivia Jade has also had a key role in this story. After uncovering the scandal, the young woman, who considers herself influencer, he came to boast in his videos of Youtube and your profile of Instagram that he would talk to the teachers to continue his travels or that he was interested in parties more than studies. After the criticism received, she was missing for almost nine months from what had been her temple for so many years, social networks. Last December she admitted that she was “ashamed” about everything that had happened to her parents. “I felt so embarrassed … even though I really didn’t understand one hundred percent what was happening,” Olivia Jade said on the show. Red Table Talk featuring Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith’s wife.

“What happened was wrong and I think all the people in my family can see it and think that it was all a disaster, it was a big mistake, but I think the most important thing for me is to learn from the mistake,” said the young woman. “I’m 21 years old. I feel like I deserve a second chance to redeem myself and show that I have grown, ”he continued. The entertainment world, for the moment, has turned its back on its mother, time will tell what happens to her.