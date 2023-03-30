Jannik Sinner is happy after the 6-3 6-1 victory against Ruusuvuori in the quarterfinals in Miami. “I know him well, it’s never easy to deal with him. I won the important points, it’s not easy to stop when you’re ahead. When you returned to the pitch after the rain stoppage the conditions were different, the balls were heavy.” And now below with the semifinal against the vicente between Alcaraz and Fritz: “Every time I take the field I do my best, if I’m fine I know I can play against anyone and I have to get used to important matches. I’m happy to still be in the semifinal. I played good tennis, I was concentrated and I responded better. Let’s see how it goes in the semifinals.”