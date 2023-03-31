Felicissima sera – All inclusive: previews (cast and guests) of the second episode of Pio and Amedeo’s program on Canale 5

Tonight, Friday 31 March 2023, at 21.45 (approximately) the second episode of Felicissima sera – All inclusive will be broadcast, the second season of the show hosted by Pio and Amedeo which includes numerous guests and performances. The name of the program, as declared by the conductors, is inspired by the song “Zappatore” by Mario Merola. In reality, it was a restaurateur from Foggia who gave this idea to the comedians, as the term recalls a rather rich after-dinner meal, such as their show. But let’s see together all the information on today’s episode.

Previews (guests)

Who will be the guests of the second episode of Felicissima Sera – All inclusive (2023) broadcast tonight on Canale 5? During the episode Pio and Amedeo will welcome various guests from the entertainment world. In particular Gerry Scotti, Annalisa, Fabio Cannavaro, Irama, Nilla Zilli, Giovanna Civitillo and Antonello Venditti.

The program, like the first season, will be conducted by the Foggia-based comic duo Pio D’Antini and Amedeo Grieco, who are also the creators of the show. The two, after working in tourist villages and on local television channels, landed on Mediaset networks as correspondents of Le Iene in 2012, to then conquer success with their first program Emigratis.

In each of the three episodes of Felicissima Sera, leading artists, live music, moments of irreverent comedy, great choreography and performances and the disenchanted gaze of Pio and Amedeo on the world: ready to desecrate the language of television, without forgetting the tradition of great variety reworked with their brilliant lightness.

On the occasion of the first season of the program, the duo was affected by numerous controversies regarding attitudes and statements regarding the topic of political correctness, racism, anti-Semitism, violence against women, Gay Pride and LGBT rights in Italy. The duo has been accused on social media and by different exponents of the different communities, including Vladimir Luxuria, Fabrizio Marrazzo, Ruth Dureghello, of having lacked knowledge and sensitivity of the problems dealt with, not considering the physical and psychological damage to which the members are subjected to the different communities.

Felicissima Sera – All inclusive: how many episodes

How many episodes are scheduled for Felicissima sera – All inclusive (2023) on Canale 5? In all, three episodes will be aired: the first on Friday 24 March 2023; the third and last Friday 7 April 2023. However, the possibility of seeing a fourth episode with the “best of” is not excluded, as happened with the first season. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):

First episode: Friday 24 March 2023

Second episode: Friday 31 March 2023

Third episode: Friday 7 April 2023

Fourth episode: Friday 14 April 2023?

Streaming and TV

Where to see Felicissima Sera – All inclusive on live TV and live streaming? The show, as mentioned, is broadcast on Friday evenings at 21.45 on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones thanks to an internet connection.