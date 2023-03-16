At the first meeting of the Chamber’s Culture Commission, a collegiate body filled with opposition deputies, the Minister of Culture of the PT government, Margareth Menezes, became a target. After voting to define the chairman of the commission, deputy Marco Feliciano (PL-SP) mocked the minister’s gender. “I want to know what she is. I know she is a woman. I don’t know if she can be called a woman or not, ”she said.

Feliciano didn’t know if the folder would be a secretary or a ministry or if the one who occupied it was a minister or a female minister. It was up to the Bahian deputy Lídice da Mata (PSB-BA) to say that she was Margareth Menezes. “The minister has a name. Margareth Menezes and I’m here to defend her”, said Lídice, which led Feliciano to make the provocation, which generated an argument.

“Your President, we will not accept this type of placement. We cannot accept it,” she said. The elected president of the commission, Marcelo Queiroz (PP-RJ) still laughed and asked for moderation while laughing. “I want him to guarantee respect for Minister Margareth Menezes, that’s all I ask,” added Lídice. Feliciano then said that he did not know Margareth, one of the main singers in Brazil, and that “out of respect”, he asked how she identifies herself. It is an irony: in several publications on social networks, the pastor says he is against the trans cause, and the gender ideology, which he has already called “damn” on social networks.

Shortly before, the video of the session leaked the comment of one of the deputies at the microphone referring to the neutral language and saying that Margareth would be “minister”. A week ago Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG) used the Chamber tribune to preach against feminism and said he was “deputy Nikole”. Parliamentarians accused him of transphobia and ask for his mandate to be withdrawn.

The episode led one of the two trans deputies who exercise an unprecedented mandate in the Chamber, Erika Hilton, to ask Justice Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court, to include Nikolas in the investigation of the digital militias. The PSOL bench in the Chamber filed a crime report with the Supreme Court against the Bolsonarist deputy. Erika also raised a petition to revoke the parliamentary mandate.

Bolsonarist deputies used the Culture Commission session to confront the government. Feliciano mentioned the minister’s name because he intends to summon her to say how the R$ 10 billion that the ministry will have as resources will be used. Three other Bolsonaristas spoke – one of them, the former Secretary of Culture in the Bolsonaro government Mario Frias – against the “hegemony of the left” in the sector and that it is necessary to end the “monopoly”.

“We have to end the federal government’s monopoly that culture is just funk music. The incentive is only that of a culture that is morally destructive. The federal government invests in every type of culture that destroys morals,” said deputy Abilio Brunini (PL-MT). He still defended Christian and sacred culture. “How much money is spent on Ludmilla concerts, for example, but you will never see the federal government spending R$ 5 million on an event to promote songs that worship, serve God. The foundation of our country is Christian culture.”