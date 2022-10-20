Valparaiso, Zacatecas.– At 11 years old, Feliciano has a great talent for music and dreams of being a great artist and singer, just like his dad.

Through a statement from the Secretary of Education of Zacatecas it was announced the Feliciano’s story

The child has shownor be in love with music, of the song and its Wixarika culture; in addition to also standing out in the math and sports.

Feliciano hasand 11 years and studies the fifth grade at the elementary school Nchildren heroesin the community Ranchito del Tanque, in Valparaiso

Recently, he showed his talent and love for music by winning first place in the Singing contest organized annually by the Municipal House of Culture of Valparaíso.

Sing with your family (Courtesy)

With the song “Flower Fair” this little wixárika competed in front of seven singers more, but it was he who won the admiration and the taste of the public and the jury, in Valparaíso.

His favorite songs are two: “La feria de las flores” and “The little gypsy”, but he chose to sing the first one because it was the one he learned since he was “very young”.

He was born in love with music

From a young age he learned to play the guiro and dreams that, very soon, his father can teach him to to play the violinbecause it is the instrument that he likes the most.

Feliciano’s talent is not limited to playing musical instruments, since he also has a special taste for singing and he does it very well.

At 11 years old, he already won a singing contest (Courtesy)

Besides being in love with music, he likes cpray, play and share time with their classmates.

He relates that he has a very special friend with whom he enjoys playing when he finishes doing his homework; it’s about your dog “Tom Thumb”, cwith which both he and his little brothers have a lot of fun.

A boost in music

Teacher Monica Carrillo Castaneda, school principal Children heroes, Like the rest of Feliciano’s teachers and classmates, she is proud of him and encourages him to do what he likes the most. what is singing

He already plays at events in Fresnillo and Zacatecas (Courtesy)

The director recounted that when they discovered the child’s artistic aptitudes, they channeled him to the Educational Support Services Unit (USAER), where he has been encouraged and given all the support to develop his talent.

Your family, your inspiration

It is not strange to anyone that Feliciano has shown his love for music and singing, since he was born into a family of artists.

The family Nazario Carrillo is originally from Santa Catarina de Cuexcomatitlanlocated in Mezquitic, Jalisco, but 20 years ago it was established in Valparaiso.

His grandfather sings and plays the guitar since he was very young; his father plays the violin, the vihuela, the bass and the guitar; and his brothers sing and play the violin, the tololoche and the vihuela.

He wants to be like his father, Don Leopoldo (Courtesy)

Together, they have a group called Huichol rhythm and they often have presentations in Fresnillo and in the capital of Zacatecas.

We recommend you read:

With his eyes full of hope, Feliciano confesses that his dream is to become a great singer and musician, like the members of his family, but, above alllike his dad, Don Leopoldo, of whom he feels deeply proud.

“My dad inspires me, I want to be like him, because he sings and plays various instruments,” says the little boy.