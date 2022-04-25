Sinaloa.- Formally, the legislative alliance between Morena and PAS have not established a rupturefor the five votes of the passistas against the impeachment ruling against Mayor Jesús Estrada Ferreiro and the second disagreement on the legal interruption of abortion, affirmed the Morenoite parliamentary coordinator in the Sinaloa Congress, Feliciano Castro Meléndrez.

In a plural assembly that is the State Congress, legislators have the freedom to vote for what, if they consider, assured.

Regarding Governor Rubén Rocha Moya’s statements that the moral leader of the Sinaloense Party, Héctor Melesio Cuen Ojeda, is working against him, he said that “surely the governor has his reasoning.”

Given the votes against impeachment, “it is a process that must be followed and we would already be seeing things, we are not going to anticipate the eve,” but each of the political parties have their calculations and political interests, he concluded.