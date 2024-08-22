He died due to a sudden illness, Felice Maurizio D’Ettore, 64 years old, current National Guarantor of Prisoners and former parliamentarian in the ranks of Fratelli d’Italia. According to what we learn, D’Ettore died in Calabria where he was on vacation with his family. Co-guarantor Serio: “He was very stressed in the last period and also bitter about the controversy over suicides”

The Minister of Justice, Carlo Nordio, with all his collaborators, “expresses the deepest condolences for the irreparable loss of Felice Maurizio D’Ettore. He remembers with emotion his moral integrity and great intellectual preparation, also demonstrated in his last function as National Guarantor of the rights of persons deprived of personal liberty. We all gather around the family with the deepest affection and gratitude for all that he has given us”.

Irma Conti, Mario Serio, all the staff of the Office of the National Guarantor of people deprived of personal liberty remember with “affection, gratitude, esteem the high figure and the enlightened and generous work of Felice Maurizio D’Ettore in the service of the Authority that he presided with authority and foresight in recent months. His commitment will constitute an indelible guide for the future activity of the Guarantor”