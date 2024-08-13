Genoa – The Liguria Region announces that yesterday the court of Genoaspecialized section for businesses, with a ruling concerning the construction of the hospital Felettino in La Spezia, “rejected all the requests of the Pessina company after the termination of the contract with Ire, a subsidiary of the Liguria Region, for alleged serious delays and failuresaccepting those of Ire and ordering the continuation of the case for the quantification of the damages to be paid by Pessina, who had requested a compensation of 50 million euros for the termination of the contract, in November 2019″.

“We are fully satisfied with this ruling – declared the Infrastructure and Health Councilors Giampedrone and Gratarola in a note – which confirms the validity of the decision of the former president Giovanni Toti: the real victims were the regional administration and all the people of La Spezia due to the unacceptable delays and failures in the construction of the hospital by Pessina. That contract was born badly, with an assignment signed by the then center-left government ten days before the 2015 elections to a company that later proved unsuitable to reach the end of the planned path”.

Infrastructure Councillor Giampedrone then added that “Felettino remains an essential priority for that territory and for all of Liguria: today we are on the eve of the opening of the new construction site by the Guerrato company, which won the second tender in March 2023 and which has made a precise and binding commitment to start the work by September. I believe that opening the construction site is an essential objective, aware that it will be the next regional administration – he concludes – that will have to work to bring it to completion”.