Salvo Samperi’s Volpi fold 3-2 against Napoli, overtaking them at the top of the championship. Olympus Rome, fast interrupted

Only in December was -11 from Naples. He is now two points above him, with the same number of games. Feldi Eboli forgets a bitter Final Four, redeeming itself against that opponent who entered the tunnel of a crisis in the Italian Cup that led the Azzurri to change coach: via David Marìn, Cacau is about to arrive.

THE CLASH AT THE SUMMIT — At the PalaSele Feldi leads the way: she opens the clash at the top directly with her goalkeeper Dalcin, is immediately taken up by Honorio, but just as promptly takes the lead again with that Guilhermao who then gets kicked out with a lot of direct red: Napoli with the numerical superiority (by 2′) finds the second equal, with Rafinha, at the interval it is 2-2. The third was good for the rossoblùs: Venancio took care of signing the 3-2 halfway through the second half, this time a very heavy goal for the Ebolitani. Which is worth a derby won, overtaking the “cousins” and the top of the standings. See also F1 | Budget cap: transport weighs, but not private flights!

SALVATION BLOWS — The 25th day brings Olympus Roma back into vogue, fasting from victories from four rounds. D’Orto’s Blues return to success by hooking Pescara in third place thanks to Nocera’s 6-2 against a very nervous Real San Giuseppe (Dian Luka, Salas and Galletto expelled), new Italian Cup champion but currently ninth and out of the playoffs Scudetto, given that a super Meta Catania (4 wins in the last 5 matches) overtook it with the bombastic 6-1 against Sandro Abate Avellino and Fortitudo Pomezia (dubbed Melilli at the bottom) together with Ciampino (super 7-2 at Came Dosson) they hooked him. Valuable points for Italservice Pesaro, which wins the direct match (4-1) against 360GG Monastir, not for a Petrarca surprised 4-3 in Pistoia by a Nuova Comauto which still fuels the flame of hope of reaching the playouts.

THE SUMMARY — These are the results of the 25th day of Serie A New Energy: L84-Futsal Pescara 5-5 (played on 26/3), Ciampino Aniene-Came Dosson 7-2, Nuova Comauto Pistoia-Petrarca 4-3, Fortitudo Pomezia-Città di Melilli 4-2, Meta Catania-Sandri Abate Avellino 6-1, Real San Giuseppe-Olimpus Rome 2-6, Italservice Pesaro-360GG Monastir 4-1, Naples Futsal-Feldi Eboli 2-3. See also Eroica Milano: wins in the sprint without Rodriguez and Delaney. Messina: "But the series is almost over"

Ranking: Feldi Eboli 52, Napoli Futsal 50, Futsal Pescara and Olimpus Roma* 47, Came Dosson 45, Sandro Abate Avellino 43, L84 39, Meta Catania 36, ​​Fortitudo Pomezia, Real San Giuseppe** and Ciampino Aniene 34, Italservice Pesaro 29 , Petrarca 25, 360GG Monastir 23, Nuova Comauto Pistoia** 17, City of Melilli 4. *3 penalty points, **one penalty point

April 2 – 01:02

