The road to become who she is today has been long for Fela Domínguez, but full of satisfaction. She played Rachel Marron in the musical The Bodyguard and Nala in The Lion King: The Musical, as well as lending her voice to the same character in Disney’s live action version of that story.

Now she is ready to take the next big step in her career: to perform this coming March 2 in concert at the Lunario del Auditorio Nacional, in Mexico City.

Looking forward to your presentation

“I am very happy to return because the lunario is a stage that saw me born, grow. Any artist is excited to present you there, that also happened to me 10 years ago when I was in the Big Band Jazz of Mexico. Returning with my project as a soloist, with my songs, for me is a challenge but full of gratitude”, she mentioned emotionally by telephone for DEBATE.

Fela wants to shine to the fullest / courtesy

With everything and chaos is the title that bears his long-awaited presentation and his latest album released in 2022, which will include surprises and special guests. “I am going to have surprise guests, it will be an incredible show, super excited. The band that I bring is magnificent, it is a very emotional show”. she detailed her. Tickets are available through the ticketmaster.com page.

On the other hand, for Fela Domínguez, having recently been in José el soñador, the successful Broadway musical, was a challenge in her career as she was one of the protagonists along with Carlos Rivera and Kalimba. “It was something incredible because I was in charge of the play, there were 18 songs that I sang non-stop, so singing a musical was a huge challenge, but in the end I learned that you can achieve everything with a lot of discipline.”