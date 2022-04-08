The illegalities that precede the consultation include complicity of union leaders.

The infrastructure of the tricky query of revo-ratification which will take place the day after tomorrow splashes not only in illegality, foolishness and manipulation, but also in uses and customs that exhibit four-theists more than equal and worse than “those of before”, no matter how much they brag to the contrary.

A little example what they are capable of is in the logistics of the humiliating transportation of demonstrators to the rally led on Wednesday by the head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum, on the esplanade of the Monument to the Revolution, as stated in the euphemistic official letter (and unaware that the capital is called Mexico City) union of a local dependency, aimed “at all unionized grassroots workers.

“In compliance with the provisions of article 14 section III of the Statutes of the Union Democratic of Workers of the Social Attorney’s Office of the Federal District, it is the obligation of the union members to attend all the union acts to which they are summoned or in which the Union participates, and must observe the punctuality, discipline and order in which they are required.

“You are summoned to the event that will take place on WEDNESDAY, APRIL 06 OF THIS YEAR AT 5:00 PM AT THE MONUMENT OF THE REVOLUTION, in support of the ‘REVOCATION OF THE MANDATE’. Exit omission will be justified and transportation will be provided .

“It is important that they confirm their attendance in order to count the places to reserve; on Wednesday during the day they will be informed of the meeting point. Sincerely, C. MARÍA DE LOS ÁNGELES ARELLANO LUJÁN, GENERAL SECRETARY OF THE DEMOCRATIC UNION OF WORKERS OF THE SOCIAL OFFICE FROM DF ”.

Those who work in this unit (whose tasks include their intervention in neighborhood problems such as those that occur in housing complexes and condominiums) belong to a falsely “democratic” organization, whose leader threatens or pressures them to lend themselves to being the meat of supposed “popular demonstration”

Promoted as an “informative assembly” but in support of the electrical counter-reform, the union document shows the true purpose of the meeting.

The transportation issue was perhaps resolved with minibuses like the ones seen in the vicinity of the monument.

Shameful that this government agency has a code of ethics “applicable to all the personnel who collaborate within the Social Attorney’s Office of Mexico City, regardless of the type of contract to which they are subject (…), a shared professional ethics and identity and a sense of pride in belonging to the service that contributes to a citizen’s perception of trust in the Government, its instances and its staff (…)”, where it is stated that the staff is respected and enforces respect for the human rights.

Yes, Chucha, like the free and secret ballot.