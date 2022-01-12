Nabil Fekir was the main protagonist of the day in Heliópolis after his renewal with Betis became official until 2026. The Frenchman went through the microphones of the club’s official television and did not hesitate to convey his feelings after this contract extension. “It is good news and I am very happy. The club is improving, little by little things are improving and hopefully we can do great things here.. I always said that the most important thing is to be happy and here I have everything for it. They all give me a lot of confidence and I try to give it back on the field, “said the footballer.

Without difficulties: “There were no problems renewing. We all wanted this. It was very simple.”

Saturday derby: “Everyone knows the importance of this type of match, especially in the Cup. There is a lot of desire and motivation. We are ready for this match. We have another chance, it’s a rematch. We will give everything to win. The League game was not good and we are looking forward to Saturday. It’s a final. If we lose, we leave the Cup, we want to go far because there is ambition. “

Performance: “It’s the best season since I got here, but I always want more and we are going to move forward with that mentality. Kicks? My game asks for that, I like the contact and sometimes the rivals get angry and they don’t like it. But I’m calm and I like that way of playing. “

Pellegrini: “He is a great coach, he has a lot of experience. He knows how to manage the players, he talks to them, you can tell he’s a great coach. Friends? I’m fine with everyone. Sabaly is French, but I get along well with everyone. There is a very good group and I think that helps a lot. Yassin? Okay, he is playing with the reserve team and I hope that one day we can play together. Champions? All the players want to play that competition, but there is a long way to go for that. “

Haro: “The derby is never just another match”

Also Ángel Haro, president of Betis, gave his vision: “It is a sign of the growth of the club. His arrival was not easy. We have opted to show Nabil a serious project in which we always fight for European positions. Fekir was always a man of his word. He is a great world champion, but he is a good person and easy to get along with. Renovations? We are propping up the props for the team. When things work out well, you have to extend contracts. That will give us more guarantees of success. “

Haro insisted on how he arrived: “I was surprised by his closeness, both his and his relatives. We went to see him in France. He was a very easy player to deal with. He always wanted to adapt. Apart from his football qualities, I highlight his personal factor. “The president looked at the derby:” We have an unbeatable opportunity to bring joy to the Betis. It is not just another game, it is a derby. We will go out to win and I am confident that it will turn out well. “