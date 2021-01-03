Green-and-white frustration. Had put the derby for feat of Betis. In a bad moment of spirit, in permanent institutional fire, with COVID as a last minute guest to the locker room, and with Suso’s 0-1The thing was not to give a euro for a team lacking in greatness and faith in recent times. But Betis got up. He tied the game with a penalty at the limit that exposed the repeated excesses of Diego Carlos within his own area (He has already committed seven since he reached the Seville); and then he was able to win it. Acuña fell into Fekir’s deception and the Frenchman claimed the penalty. Bono guessed it and left Beticism without catharsis. This time, the point in the derby knew little to the Betis.

Hierarchies. The decision of Fekir to take the second penalty after Channels marked with tremendous security the first, transported to recent scenes in The league that have to do with this difficult luck in football. In Valencia-Madrid, Carlos Soler missed the first one he launched but, after Gil Manzano made him repeat, he hit Courtois three in a row. Last Tuesday, in the Camp Nou, Braithwaite asked for a penalty although no one had given him a candle in the matter. But the absence of Messi and the lack of authority of Griezmann on the grass; and of Koeman in the technical area, they favored the recklessness of the Dane. Fekir’s decision made sense. He had caused the penalty with his undoubted talent, he has a good shot and should feel enlightened. Perhaps, too much stimulation in the face of cold decision, that it would have been to allow Canales to shoot again with surgeon precision. Fekir became the fourth player of the Betis in missing a penalty in a Sevillian derby. He will accompany Yanko, Daucik and Trifon Ivanov on the sad list, that eccentric Bulgarian.

The side of Nervión. Even if I didn’t want to Sevilla was inevitably a favorite. Meeting Monchi and LopeteguiThat the game did not go well for him had nothing to do with that. And yet, in a curious twist, Sevilla had reasons to leave Heliópolis happily. Diego Carlos and Acuña committed two candid penalties, players like Oliver and De Jong exited the forum; others accuse the passage of the parties as Jesus Navas and some like Rakitic they begin to greet their decline despite being, these last two, two examples as professionals. Sevilla left Heliópolis alive and Bono ruined Betis’s catharsis, but sevillismo was left with a point of frustration. Internally, they looked winners of the derby.