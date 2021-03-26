The reissue of the last Champions League final started, at the WiZInk Center in Madrid, 41 minutes late and with the VAR as the protagonist. The duel, scheduled for 9:00 p.m., was postponed due to the proximity of Levante-Zaragoza (2-1), which began at 7:15 p.m. However, ElPozo relived his worst nightmare when he was down, this time on penalties. After a brief warm-up, the activity on the track resumed, and the reigning champion started with dominance. ElPozo arrived at this appointment after losing the last seven duels against the Catalans, and at 26 seconds he was already below on the scoreboard. Dyego, fortunately and also consistently, scored first after a punt from Dario crashed on his leg. Before shooting on goal, Barça already had an advantage.

Far from collapsing, ElPozo found a quick reaction thanks to Fernando. After a great individual action, starting in his own field, he shot in position to overcome Dídac. Both teams maintained an electric rhythm, without speculation, until eight minutes later the play that changed the duel arrived. Juanjo, outside the area, stopped a shot from Adolfo with his hand. The referees did not see it, but Andreu Plaza used the possibility that each team has to request the VAR (technological support). And he was right. Foul and expulsion of Juanjo, one of the great pillars of Murcia. In that same action, and after a strategic play, Ferrao scored the second. Espíndola picked up the ball from the net in his first action in the duel.

Giustozzi claims the VAR

ElPozo was on the ropes and Diego Giustozzi called a timeout. “Gentlemen, head, there is one life left, let’s not sink now.” His players listened to him. When the third was closer, Alberto put the tables again. The Sevillian, at a high level in attack and defense, took advantage of a loose ball in the area. At halftime, and with ElPozo coming out of a complicated situation, the match left with a draw. Returning to the court, Alberto, who barely allowed Ferrao to receive balls after a marking ahead, went to the bench after a collision with the Brazilian. On the next play, without the Sevillian on the court, Ferrao was able to receive, turn around and score the third. Infallible.

The VAR reappeared, although this time it did not change the decision of the collegiates. El Cholo Salas, after a robbery of Dyego, left before Dídac, but ended up on the ground. Giustozzi immediately requested the review and the referees, after seeing him, reaffirmed their decision. ElPozo’s bench erupted in protests and laments, with several reprimands included. After the commotion, the Argentine coach tried to calm his team. “Don’t worry, it’s split”. And Marcel, risking as a goalkeeper-player, managed to tie the game on the first play. ElPozo continued to risk without a goalkeeper, seeking victory. Plaza responded with Daniel doing the same in the last possession. Without goals, the game went to penalties, and an unexpected hero appeared: Miquel Feixas. He went out for a shot, the final one, and stopped it. Juanjo, a specialist in stopping them, lamented from the stands when he was expelled. The champion continues (he will be measured against ElPozo) and the curse of ElPozo remains.