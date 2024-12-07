The management of Feiraco Lácteos and the workers’ representatives have renewed the company’s collective agreement for a period of three years, that is, until December 2026. The agreement, which benefits a hundred workers, has been signed unanimous by the CIG and UGT, the unions with representation in the company.

In a press release, the company has stressed that this agreement is “a reflection of the cooperative principles of Feiraco Lácteos, where the collaboration, mutual commitment and cohesion are essential for the proper functioning of the company”, which is part of the Clun Cooperative.

In this sense, he explained that the agreement “underlines the commitment to equality, conciliation, security and flexibility, providing a framework of stability that recognizes collective effort and teamwork”. Likewise, he stressed that the agreement was reached “thanks to mutual trust and with the commitment to adapt to current labor trends.”

In this context, the general director of Clun, Juan Gallástegui, has indicated that this agreement means “one more step” in its commitment to innovation, digitalization and improving productivity.

Yet, founded in 1968Since 2016, Feiraco Lácteos has been part of the leading cooperative project in GaliciaClun. It is about “the largest dairy cooperative in Galicia” and is present in more than 80 town councils in the Community, most of them in rural areas.