The management of Feiraco Lácteos and the workers’ representatives have renewed the company’s collective agreement for a period of three years, which ensures its validity until December 2026. The agreement, which benefits to a hundred workers was signed unanimously by the unions with representation in the company: the CIG (Galician Trade Union Confederation) and the UGT (General Union of Workers).

This agreement is a reflection of the cooperative principles of Feiraco Lácteos, where collaboration, mutual commitment and cohesion They are essential for the proper functioning of this company, which is part of the CLUN Cooperative.

The agreement highlights the commitment to equality, conciliation, security and flexibility, providing a stability framework that recognizes collective effort and teamwork.

From the union side, they explain that the agreement was reached thanks to mutual trust, with the commitment to adapt to the current job trends and with the vision of continuing to grow together as part of the CLUN cooperative.

The general director of CLUN, Juan Gallásteguipointed out that this agreement reflects the cooperative spirit that characterizes Feiraco Lácteos and the entire CLUN cooperative, “where collaboration and joint effort between all of us who form it are essential” for the development and professionalization that began in 2021.

Innovation

Likewise, he added that this is another step in our commitment to innovation, digitalization and improving productivity,” always with the focus on strengthening cohesion and well-being for all Those of us who are part of this collective project that seeks to value the Galician countryside.

Founded in 1968, Feiraco Lácteos has been part, since 2016, of the leading cooperative project in Galicia, CLUN. It is the largest dairy cooperative in Galicia and is present in more than 80 municipalities of the community, most of them in rural areas.

With more than 3,000 membersCLUN offers advice and continuous support to optimize farm efficiency, improve the value chain and sustainability of dairy production.

The cooperative directly employs to more than 450 peoplewithout counting the indirect jobs generated by its activity, which results in the development and future of rural Galicia. CLUN dairy products are marketed under the brands Feiraco, Únicla and Clesa.