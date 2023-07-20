The very popular youtuber Feinxy has published a video that has shocked his fans: he has discovered that he has a malignant thyroid tumor

The youtuber Feinxy has a malignant tumor, it was he who broke the news through his channel. A choice made to raise awareness of as many people as possible on prevention. He himself has neglected the controls and his health, finding himself faced with an unpleasant and unexpected diagnosis: an evil monster.

I also made this video because essentially I would like you not to make the same mistake as me, that is, to neglect your health. I foolishly waited too long, I’m pretty sure this tumor was benign initially, but over time it turned malignant. It is certainly not the most aggressive tumor that exists, but it is still a malignant tumor. So, I wanted to make this video to ask you to always check yourself.

In the video, which quickly went viral, Feinxy explained that it all started about a year ago. She noticed that she has one kind of ball around the neck. Over time the swelling grew, so he went to the doctor and after a checkup, the diagnosis arrived. A evil monster which will now have to be operated on. The doctors explained to him that they will remove the mass and all of the thyroid. He could defeat it thanks to the intervention, but if it weren’t enough, the youtuber will also have to undergo radiation therapy.

The popularity of yotuber Feinxy

Feinxy, at the registry office Mario Mozzonewas born in Turin in 1994. From an early age, he had a passion for technology and as he grew up he began to make gaming videos on Youtube.

His channel grew more and more, until he reached 1.8 million subscribers. Today he publishes videos of challenges and reactions and many fans follow him daily.

In the last video he published, very different from the usual ones, the youtuber wanted to tell his experience. Feinxy used his fame on the channel to warn his virtual friends about theimportance of controls and prevention. The latter, in most cases, can save a life.