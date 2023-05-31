Wednesday, May 31, 2023, 00:55



| Updated 09:37.

comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Last week, the Institución Ferial de Madrid, Ifema, was the place chosen for the celebration of the third edition of the International Fair for Security and Defense of Spain, Feindef. The meeting, which seeks to promote the capacity of these two industries, was also a meeting point where businessmen, scientists, academics, the military and members of the administrations were able to share knowledge, experiences and exchange ideas on the latest technological trends in their field. . The appointment, which was already a success in 2019 and 2021 in the capital of Spain, has monopolized during the three days of the event more than 40,000 square meters of exhibition in which more than 500 exhibitors from 20 countries and 100 delegations have gathered foreigners.

In addition to the exhibitors from the different companies and organizations, attendees were able to enjoy a wide program of activities and conferences through which businessmen; scientists; Administration professionals; of the State Security Forces and Bodies and public and private organizations shared knowledge about the latest innovations in this field. Thus, during the three days there were events such as the conferences ‘Challenges of the defense industry in the current context’ and ‘From air surveillance to space surveillance’, or the round table ‘Technology and R&D in the field of the Spanish defense and security industry from the center for technological development and innovation’.