If something was clear with Feijóo’s visit last week, it is that he also wants to establish himself as a defender of the Valencian cause. The president of the popular He chose the day when Sánchez began his particular tribute to the Transition to make it clear that while one is with the past, he is with the Valencians. That was his intention when he presented his proposed law in Valencia to aid those affected by the flood. That in Madrid the PSOE and Compromís represent themselves when they vote, and that the PP can electorally exploit the “abandonment” of Moncloa, both in the Community and in the rest of Spain.

They must have seen the matter very badly in Genoa for the president of the Popular Party to approach the DANA area to present the new plan that he will take to Congress. Someone with good judgment must have told Feijóo that the Valencian militants do not feel the presence of the partynor the voters to their national leader. That the PP is above Carlos Mazón and that abandoning the president Their luck (or bad luck) is to demobilize voters and lose one of the most important seats in Spain. Not everything can be trusted two years from now; Madrid’s emergencies are different from those of our Community.

The visit also demonstrated that the president of the popular parties maintains a studied distance from Mazón. When he decided to visit the area alone, without the press and, above all, without the president, He made it clear that he did not want any unpleasant incident to be identified with him.. In many lies this gesture was understood as a sentence. Perhaps that is why the Galician took care in his intervention before the Valencian leaders of his party and praised the bravery of Carlos Mazón for coming forward and linking his future to the reconstruction. The question for many is whether or not the regional party congress scheduled for this year will be delayed.