The atmosphere was charged, as with electrified air. The two enemies, Pablo Casado and Isabel Díaz Ayuso, remained seated just a few seats away in the last chapter of the tragedy in the PP, the ceremony in which, after Casado was ousted, the new leader, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, was enthroned. In that tense extraordinary congress in Seville on April 2, which was just one year ago this Sunday, the Galician politician took the reins of a broken party with the challenge of rebuilding it and repositioning it as the main alternative to the PSOE. In Seville, in his first speech, Feijóo proclaimed the intentions with which he came to national politics. “I do not come to insult the president, I come to beat him,” he stressed in front of Casado, who had come to chain 19 disqualifying words to Pedro Sánchez in a single stroke.

A year later, Feijóo has come down this week with a harsh accusation against the President of the Executive: “What the Government is doing against the opposition is unprecedented and unheard of, more typical of totalitarian regimes than democratic ones. It is part of a line of authoritarian drift and control of the institutions and puts the foundations of democracy at risk.

The reason for such an accusation is that the Government, according to Feijóo, manipulated his words last weekend, in which he said that the Executive “pays homage to autocratic regimes” while Sánchez and the King participated in the Ibero-American summit. “Feijóo’s insolvency and bad faith is quite surprising. He has been leading the PP for more than a year now, ”the president criticized him from Santo Domingo. The leader of the PP maintains that he was not referring to the summit and complains about the aggressiveness of the Government with him. But the episode also reveals that, despite his declaration of intent upon accessing the throne of the PP, a year later he has not been able to avoid slipping due to broad-based accusations.

Feijóo has achieved, in the opinion of the majority opinion of the PP, the auctoritas internal that Casado lacked. “He has united the party,” highlights Ayuso, a protagonist in that war that bled the PP dry. It is also recognized that he has once again placed the PP with options to govern, according to the polls ―in the last 40dB. for EL PAÍS, for the month of March, he would win 122 seats, compared to the PSOE’s 106, although he would not achieve an absolute majority with Vox―, and that no one disputes the leadership of the opposition. “He is the only alternative to Sánchez”, proclaim the barons.

From there, come the buts. In private, some territorial leaders highlight their latest mistakes, such as praising Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform despite the fact that the French president has the streets on fire or the appearance of an evangelical televangelist at a rally in which he participated last weekend. week in Madrid. “I think she needs one more day of rest and reflection. And a couple or three more people in his direct team”, says a baron. Criticism of its management committee is heard in the PP ― “That it never manages to make news” ― and that it has not managed to rebuild the party in the Basque Country, Navarra and Catalonia. Criticism also comes from the territories for its “somewhat indefinite” position on relevant issues and because “it appears little in the newspapers.”

The first litmus test, which will serve as a true test of his leadership, are the regional and municipal elections in May. In conversation with EL PAÍS, the five presidents of the autonomous community of the PP in office ―Juan Manuel Moreno Bonilla, president of Andalusia; Isabel Díaz Ayuso, from Madrid; Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, from Castilla y León; Alfonso Rueda, from Galicia; and Fernando López Miras, from Murcia― they give him homework. You have to win in votes and municipal councilors and get more territorial power.

The presidents, the most relevant voices in the party, also have an opinion on the strategy to win the general elections. The Andalusian, Moreno Bonilla, believes that the PP has to occupy “as much space in the center as possible” while Ayuso, whose strategy differs from the leader’s moderate commitment in principle, is left with the fact that “his course is supported by the polls.”

The polls give Feijóo air on his first anniversary, awaiting the results of May and how he then overcomes the stake of the agreements with Vox. No baron speaks out against the pacts with Santiago Abascal’s party, but in his words the different nuances and sensitivities of the PP are observed, which a year after Feijóo’s arrival in the presidency has still not resolved its relationship with Vox .

What balance do you make of Feijóo’s first year at the helm of the PP?

Juan Manuel Moreno Bonilla: “It has established itself as the only alternative to Pedro Sánchez.”

Isabel Díaz Ayuso: “It is a success that in such a short time she has forged a political leadership in Spain like hers and that the polls reflect, for the most part, the support of citizens to win general elections and become the next president of the Government. He has united the party”.

Alfonso Fernández Mañueco: “It has been a crucial year. It has shown that the PP is the only alternative to Sánchez”.

Alfonso Rueda: “Feijóo has given many people back the pride of being from the PP. He has shown leadership, values, capacity, a sense of State… All the qualities that a president should have”.

Fernando López Miras: “If I look at how the PP was a year ago to how it is today, it is evident that it is much better. Feijóo has given us presidents much more confidence, he has respected our criteria ”.

What would be a good result for the PP in the regional and municipal elections in May?

Moreno Bonilla: “A positive result is to win the municipal elections in votes and in the number of councilors.”

Díaz Ayuso: “Make 28-M the prologue to a change of government in Spain for the general elections at the end of the year. On May 28, it should become 8,000 motions of no confidence in the Sánchez government.

Fernández Mañueco: “Let’s go all out. We want majority support in town halls, councils and communities”.

Rueda: “A good result would be to return to the PP its condition of first force at the national level. That would be the primary objective. Of course, that happens by achieving significant improvements in the percentage of votes and recovering some territories.

López Miras: “That we could offer the majority of autonomous governments and serious and stable town halls to the Spanish people. It will have to be seen in context.”

What strategy should the PP follow to win the general elections in December?

Moreno Bonilla: “We have to occupy the central lane of political life. Make a demanding opposition, but offer alternatives. I would try to occupy as much space in the center as possible, beyond Ciudadanos”.

Díaz Ayuso: “Feijóo has a clear strategy and direction, and the polls are backing it up. The PP offers solutions and a strong Spain, eager, a country that is advancing and devoting its energies to proposing a better future, not on projects that look back to divide the Spanish people. The PP is the party that guarantees efficient and quality public services better than anyone else, and with low taxes”.

Fernández Mañueco: “What we have to do is what Feijóo is already doing: Work in each town, in each city, with efficiency and precision. There are no magic formulas.”

Rueda: “Feijóo is applying what we could consider Galician politics. The politics of what we here call sentimental. Sensible answers to concrete problems”.

López Miras: “You don’t have to do fireworks or smoke politics, but talk about what’s important. Undoubtedly, the majority trust is obtained from the center”.

Should the PP get along with Vox?

Moreno Bonilla: “PP and Vox are two different parties with important differences. The policy of pacts will be decided by the citizens with their vote. I am in favor of asking for a sufficient social majority to govern without ties. Now, the parliamentary reality cannot be despised or rejected a priori. I am in favor of having as few ties as possible with Vox”.

Díaz Ayuso: “The PP aspires to win with a large majority that allows us to govern freely. The PP is open to dialogue with all those who defend the 1978 Constitution as a pillar of our democracy and the rule of law, with the Crown as the guarantor of freedoms in Spain. From there, it is the voters who will decide where and how we can talk to each other”.

Fernández Mañueco: “In the PP we go all out; We went out to achieve the majority support of the Spanish. The PP with whom it must be understood is with people of all kinds… Our constant and permanent dialogue must be with the Spanish”.

Rueda: “The PP must come out to win, the PSOE, Vox and any party. And that’s what it’s going to do. We are not presenting ourselves to the elections to agree, but to have solid majorities that allow us to develop our project. In Galicia Vox has zero councilors and zero deputies, and that is partly due to Feijóo”.

López Miras: “You have to have a respectful relationship with Vox, because it is a constitutionalist party that coincides with the PP in many things, such as the unity of Spain, although in others it shows a worrying drift. If the polls here in Murcia come true, and they say that we are going to obtain a sufficient majority, what you have to ask Vox is if it is going to block my investiture together with the PSOE and Unidas Podemos”.