Tuesday, July 11, 2023, 10:03 p.m.



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Popular Party candidate for the Presidency of the Government, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, will offer a rally this Wednesday in Murcia accompanied by the former president of the central Executive, José María Aznar, and the president of the Community of Murcia, Fernando López Miras.

The rally, which will take place at 12:30 p.m. in the annex of the Víctor Villegas Auditorium, will be closed by the candidate for the Presidency of the Government, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, and the president of the Popular Party of the Region of Murcia, Fernando López, will intervene. you look; the former president of the Government and of the PP, José María Aznar; and the number 1 candidate for the Congress of Deputies for the Region of Murcia, Luis Alberto Marín.

This act will also serve to support Fernando López Miras just 48 hours after the failed investiture session, after the Vox blockade.

This is one of the few acts of the electoral campaign where the two national political leaders of the Popular Party will meet. Alberto Núñez Feijoo makes his eighth visit to the Region of Murcia in the last year.

For his part, Aznar returns to Murcia after his participation in two electoral acts of the regional campaign where he participated in two mass events, one of them, in Torre Pacheco with farmers.

The national president of the PP has defended the legitimacy of López Miras to govern alone, having obtained 43% of the votes and being only two seats away from an absolute majority.