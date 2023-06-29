Politicians sweep in the anthill. Pablo Motos’ interviews with Pedro Sánchez this Tuesday and Alberto Núñez Feijóo on Wednesday have been two of the most watched programs this season on the veteran Antena 3 space. The one with the President of the Government gathered 2,922,000 viewers, while the of the leader of the opposition gathered 3,079,000 spectators. Although the difference in viewers was not very large, the distance was greater if the screen share is compared (the percentage of total viewers who are watching television at that moment): Feijóo obtained a 25.9% share, while Sánchez stayed at 22.8%, both very high data for current average audiences.

If you look at the audience data more carefully, women have been the ones who have given the program the most audience in these two days. The age group among which there was the greatest follow-up in the interview with Sánchez was that of 25 to 44 years. However, among Feijóo’s audience, the ranges from 13 to 24 years and from 45 to 64 years stand out, according to an analysis of the consultant Two 30′ based on data from the Kantar Media audit. By autonomies, Madrid was where the interview with Sánchez aroused the most interest and there he achieved a 30.8% share, while Feijóo’s visit stood out in Murcia, with a 36.5% share. On the opposite side of the table, the Basque Country and Catalonia were the places where there was less follow-up of both interviews.

More information

The visits of Sánchez and Feijóo to the anthill have entered the high posts of politicians who have managed to garner a larger audience on their visits to the anthill. In the highest position remains the interview with Santiago Abascal in October 2019, which was followed by 4,049,000 viewers (23.5% share). If we stick to the number of viewers and not the screen share, it is followed by that of José Luis Martínez-Almeida, mayor of Madrid, who in March 2021 brought together 3,880,000 viewers before the screen (22%). In third place would be the interview with Isabel Díaz Ayuso in November 2021, which attracted 3,588,000 viewers (23.2%). The visit of former President Felipe González in May 2021 also attracted a lot of attention, with 3,417,000 spectators. Far away was Mariano Rajoy in his passage through the program, already as former president, on December 10, 2019, with 2,530,000 viewers.

In the last campaign for the general elections, the main heads of the list also went through the program, with the exception of Pedro Sánchez. Pablo Casado brought together 2,590,000 viewers in front of the television, while Albert Rivera achieved an average of 3,051,000 viewers during his time as a candidate for Ciudadanos. Pablo Iglesias, then leader of Podemos, gathered 2,435,000 spectators. Earlier, in 2015, and in a special edition outside its regular hours, a visit by Pablo Iglesias to the anthill it had managed to gather 3.8 million viewers.

