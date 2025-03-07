Feijóo, willing to change the city of the European PP planned in Valencia in the midst of Mazón wear

“We have to make a decision, if we maintain Congress in Valencia or on the contrary we change the place.” This is how the PP leader, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, has opened the celebration of the European PP Congress planned for the last week of April in the capital of the Valencian Community. Feijóo has justified from Brussels the change for the coincidence with a full parliamentarian that the PP has known for weeks. The European PP already expressed its doubts about the risk that the conclave was subject to protests against the management made by the Generalitat Valenciana and Carlos Mazón de la Dana.

Feijóo has not alluded to the complicated political and judicial situation ahead of the Generalitat Valenciana de Mazón, whom he has defended again without appointing him. The leader of the PP has resorted to an excuse that the party has tried to build since yesterday leaked to some media that the president of Congress, Francina Armengol, had refused to modify a full parliamentary that coincides on dates with the PPE conclave. Something that does not fit the truth.

This has been reiterated on Thursday Feijóo in a press conference in the Belgian capital after attending a meeting of the PPE prior to the European Council in which the leaders of the governments of the European Union will seek a common position before the peace negotiations for Ukraine open between Russia and the US on both the invaded country and Europe.

“When we decided the location of the EPP Congress, they gave us some dates, and at that time we did not have the calendar for the Congress of Plenary Congress,” he said. “Once we met the dates, we formally requested a change to be able to attend the Congress and be able to have the security in the voting,” he added. Feijóo has continued: “It could happen that most PP deputies could not attend the PPE Congress and even that I could even go as a result of my presence in the control session.”

“Given that lack of institutional understanding, it can happen that taking advantage of the fact that it is outside Madrid [el congreso del PPE] Any matter that the government is introduced into the agenda, ”he said, to justify that he and the other PP deputy would have to choose to fulfill their parliamentary obligation before the party.

The PP accepted the calendar

But the reality is different. The Congress Plenary calendar is determined just before each session. That of this first semester of 2025 communicated the groups on January 16 to make the relevant allegations, according to parliamentary sources consulted by eldiario.es.

As usual, the calendar includes three plenary per month since the first week is always left free so that deputies can do work in their territory. It is a historical practice in the lower house.

The calendar was voted on the table of Congress on February 4, And it was approved unanimously. That is, the PP accepted it without raising changes. Then, at the Board of spokesmen of that same day, someone realized the Pifia and asked to be reconsidered, but the other groups refused, according to the same sources. All, including Vox.

The final decision depends on the table, and the calendar returned to the governing body of the Congress where, always according to parliamentary sources, the PP was favorable again to a calendar that now tries to change.

The PPE Congress of Valencia is one of the most anticipated moments by Feijóo, eager to gain international projection and exhibit European muscle. To the event, which from the European Directorate questioned for fear of protests for the management of the DANA, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and heads of government such as the German, Friedrich Merz, who has recovered for the right one of the main governments, will attend. The Polish Donald Tusk, the Greek Kyriákos Mitsotákis or the Portuguese Luís Montenegro will also attend. The conclave should serve to lock the German Manfred Weber as head of the PPE and is designed to enlarge the Figure of Feijóo.

Eldiario.es tried yesterday to collect the opinion of the PP for different ways, but has not obtained any response.

In Mazón defense

The PPE leaders had shown their reluctance to celebrate the party Congress in Valencia at the risk of becoming a resonance box of the protests against Carlos Mazón and their resistance to resign from the position of President of the Generalitat.

The Spanish PP then refused to modify the city that will house the conclave. But the passage of the weeks and the new versions that Mazón has contributing to justify his long absence on the afternoon of October 29, including that he did not reach the Cecopi until half past eight in the afternoon, have made possible what was previously unfeasible.

Although in public the PP maintains its support for Mazón and insists on blaming only the central government of the 224 dead and three missing that caused the floods, the internal tension only grows and the war of leaks and more or less veiled accusations rises level.

Feijóo drags the European PP to support Mazón despite its DANA management

Feijóo’s support for Mazón is at the limit, but in the PP leader weighs more the drive of using the tragedy against the Government of Pedro Sánchez. This Thursday has reiterated again to the journalists who has “of course what happened in Valencia” and the different “responses” to the floods. “The central government, to those responsible for the floods, has promoted them. The party in Valencia has made a remodeling and the president has linked his future to reconstruction, ”he concluded.