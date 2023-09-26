The leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, in his office on Génova Street preparing his investiture speech, in an image provided by the PP.

Thirty-five days after receiving the order from the King, Alberto Núñez Feijóo arrives at his investiture debate with the same 172 supports with which he left. Not one more. Despite the fact that he attempted a frustrated approach to Junts per Catalunya, a party that the PP practically called a coup plotter, and that he insisted on knocking on the door of the PNV, which answered with successive slams, the PP leader has not succeeded in four long weeks to secure any more support than those that earned him the commission from Felipe VI. At the end of this week, barring a major surprise, he will be four seats away from the absolute majority, with the support of the 137 deputies of the PP, the 33 of Vox, a deputy of UPN and another of the Canary Coalition. Feijóo will try to argue this parliamentary defeat as a personal “renunciation” of not being president because he did not want to accept the conditions of the Catalan independentists. The allegation against the amnesty will mark his speech in the debate, designed by the PP to reinforce his leadership in the opposition, without it being clear, however, for how long he will hold it.

All the barons of the PP will support Feijóo this Tuesday during his investiture speech in Congress, in an image designed to reinforce the Galician politician, who faces one of the most important debates of his political career. Genoa has called for rebuttal and 11 presidents of autonomous communities governed by the PP will attend, including the autonomous city of Ceuta, and five regional presidents of the party. All except the presidents of Cantabria and the Balearic Islands, María José Sáenz de Buruaga and Marga Prohens, respectively, and the president of the autonomous city of Melilla, Juan José Imbroda, who have to appear at the Government control session in their respective autonomous parliaments . The management has subsequently invited everyone to a joint meal in gratitude for the support they are giving to Feijóo, since his attendance at the massive rally on Sunday in Madrid to warm up the investiture – with 40,000 attendees, according to the Government Delegation -, which It has been a boost of self-esteem for a party affected by its insufficient victory to govern.

Not only for the party, but especially for Feijóo himself. “Sunday’s event was personally important for him. It is not easy to manage the result of the general elections,” says a baron who was present in the Plaza de Felipe II, and who believes that the investiture of the PP leader “is the first act of the electoral campaign.” This is because a large part of the PP believes that, once Feijóo fails – something that the party takes for granted – Pedro Sánchez will manage to govern, but the legislature will be short due to the instability that Junts’ support will cause, and therefore they must prepare. to go to the polls soon.

The failed investiture therefore serves, in the opinion of the PP, as a springboard for Feijóo to exercise opposition leadership, although it is not clear how long he will want to hold that position. In an interview this Sunday at the newspaper ABC, The leader of the PP left the door open to leaving before the end of the legislature: “If I become convinced, at some point, within four years, within three, whatever, that I am not sufficiently useful to my party , it would be consistent with my own thinking,” he reflects. “In the same way that after thinking, I said, if I don’t beat Sánchez, I’m leaving, if at some point, during this term, or in whatever year, I come to that intimate and personal conviction, it would be coherent and I would tell my colleagues about it.”

The investiture debate will be decisive for Feijóo’s leadership, although no one in the PP foresees a crisis in the short term and the leader is complying with the script asked of him by the hard wing of the right, which allows him to ward off problems. internal. The Galician politician has raised the stakes against the possible amnesty law for the leaders of the processeswhich at Sunday’s event he described as “cacicada” and “indignity”, and will follow the same path in his speech in Parliament, which will include an argument against the measure of grace.

To such an extent that he will try to sell his parliamentary defeat as a personal resignation, precisely for not having accepted the request for an amnesty. “Tomorrow Feijóo will be the first candidate for the investiture who, being able to obtain the votes to be president, gives up getting them,” the general secretary, Cuca Gamarra, defended this Monday, although the PP knows that the numbers would not work out if he had accepted either. the conditions of the Catalan independentists, because in that hypothesis the support of Vox would fall. As PNV sources summarize: “Feijóo is not short of four votes, he has 33 left over.” [los de Vox]″.

The leader of the PP will try to combine that tone of maximum harshness against the amnesty to satisfy the most right wing with other more purposeful content in his speech, seeking a “statesmanlike” profile, the PP advances. Feijóo will present a government program based on his electoral promises but open to reaching a consensus on some key issues in the six State pacts that he offered to Sánchez at his meeting in August, and that he will offer again.

During the debate, which will be multilingual, the Galician politician “will appeal to the consciences of the leaders of different political sensitivities” to reconsider their refusal to support him, his number two, Cuca Gamarra, said on Monday, although he maintained that in no case would he It was an appeal to transfuguism. Asked if the PP would feel comfortable in a Government that moved forward with the support of turncoats, something that the PSOE accuses the PP of for its calls to the socialists to reconsider their vote, Gamarra replied that “the PP is not in that area nor does it move there” and that “the person who best exercises ideological transfuguism is Pedro Sánchez.” However, the ghost of transfuguism, like that of the eventual amnesty, will hover over an investiture that was born 35 days ago and condemned to failure.