Alberto Núñez Feijóo arrives at Pedro Sánchez’s investiture riding the wave of rejection of the amnesty that has been unleashed with fury on the right. The president of the popular party feels reinforced by the massive mobilizations of recent weeks and in his speech at the investiture of the socialist leader he will rely on the legitimacy of the street, defending that “Spain is a cry against the amnesty,” according to sources of the PP, given the parliamentary legitimacy of the grace measure, which has the support of the absolute majority of the deputies in Congress. Faced with the stubborn reality of the votes in Parliament, the leader of the PP also seeks the support of the European Union, spreading the story that Spain is incurring a violation of the rule of law similar to that of Eastern countries, such as transmitted on Tuesday to the foreign press correspondents in Spain.

“We are seeing a clamor in the streets that had not been seen since the murder of Miguel Ángel Blanco,” Feijóo told about thirty foreign media reporters, among whom were the British newspaper Guardian (which supported the amnesty law in an editorial on Tuesday) or the Reuters agency, in a meeting at the party’s national headquarters on Génova Street in Madrid, according to the notes of several of them. The leader of the PP will rely on this argument in his speech, although privately the party leadership believes that the mobilizations have already reached their peak and that although they will still be intense this week and on Saturday the 18th in Madrid, the maximum peak was on Sunday and after the investiture they will decline. “After the December long weekend, Christmas will soon arrive and everything will relax,” they admit in Genoa, also aware that the protests are not going to change the course of the investiture, which will go ahead.

The other aspect of Feijóo’s strategy before the investiture of the socialist leader is being fought in Brussels. The leader of the PP has launched this week a mobilization in the community institutions to try to stop the amnesty law and does not hesitate to spread the story abroad that Spain may end up sanctioned by the European Union like the Eastern countries, as he transmitted on Tuesday to foreign correspondents. In that meeting, Feijóo told them that, in his opinion, the rule “destroys the legal security of a Member State of the European Union” and that could have consequences in the community institutions with a procedure for violation of the rule of law. “The countries that attempted something similar in Europe had the express rejection of the community bodies,” Feijóo defended before the international press, ensuring that Spain could join Romania, Poland and Hungary as a country singled out for the attack on its rule of law. as reported by the PP.

At that meeting, Feijóo was accompanied by the institutional vice-secretary of the Popular Party, Esteban González Pons, who even told the correspondents that the amnesty law is “typical of Franco’s regime” and that the “most direct precedent” for what is happening in Spain it is “Romania in 2019”. This country has come to question the primacy of community law over national law to circumvent a ruling by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), which stated that Romanian courts should ignore Constitutional decisions if they led to systemic impunity in corruption cases.

“Help Spain” said the slogan that the PP projected on the wall of the room in its meeting with foreign informants, and that some leaders, such as González Pons, have also begun to spread on social networks. González Pons, who is also vice president of the European People’s Party, compared the socialist president on “The damage to Spanish democracy is the damage to European democracy. Pedro Sánchez is the Viktor Orbán of the south. Help Spain,” wrote the PP leader. Sources from Genoa admit, however, that it is very difficult for Brussels to end up acting against Spain as it has done in these countries, because “Spain is not Poland” due to its weight in the Union and because the community institutions will greatly consider entering into judgment. a legislative decision of a Member State.

Just as he did the day before before the foreign press, Feijóo will also focus his speech at this Wednesday’s investiture on the “massive electoral fraud” that he maintains that Sánchez is committing for obtaining his presidency without having expressed himself in favor of amnesty before the elections. The message, which the PP has been using for weeks, flirts with the idea of ​​the illegitimacy of the Government that Vox openly launches. The competition with the extreme right continues to set the tone of the popular leader, who is instead asked by the more moderate voices of the right, if he wants to avoid the amnesty, to offer Sánchez the abstention of his 137 deputies during the debate. This is what the former Secretary of State with the PP, José María Lassalle, has argued in EL PAÍS. “If he did it, Sánchez would have to decide conscientiously and, while he decides, Spain would see how someone takes a personal risk in the service of the only possible patriotism: that which works for the harmony of all,” writes Lassalle. They do not see him in Feijóo’s team and no one expects him in the PP leadership. “It would be very difficult to justify making Sánchez president,” they argue at the top.

