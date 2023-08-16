Wednesday, August 16, 2023, 6:36 p.m.



| Updated 18:51h.

comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Alberto Núñez Feijoo places the one who was his spokesman in Congress during the last legislature, Cuca Gamarra, to preside over the Table that is elected this Thursday in the constituent session. This was announced by the popular leader after meeting with the deputies and senators of his party in the lower house while Junts defoliates the daisy and the Canary Coalition awaits its moment in case his only vote is decisive. For the Senate, where the PP has an absolute majority, the person elected is the Deputy Secretary for Territorial Policy, Pedro Rollán.

To fill positions on the Congress Table, the Galician leader has appointed Marta González, José Antonio Bermúdez de Castro, Carmen Navarro and Guillermo Mariscal. While in the Upper House they will accompany Rollán, Javier Maroto, Eva Ortiz and Marimar Blanco.

The name of the general secretary of the popular circulated throughout the morning but neither in Genoa nor in the surroundings of Feijóo confirmed it and pointed to the meeting of the parliamentary groups. She did not even put Gamarra’s name on the table during the meeting with the steering committee, according to some of the members present. But the photographs of Feijóo with number two of him chatting alone in his office was for many leaders proof of what was going to happen.

The choice of Gamarra to try to be the third authority of the State is due to “his training and his experience” and his great knowledge of the Regulations of Congress, at a time when the presence of the pro-independence parties could make necessary a figure who has the springs to oppose or control the wishes of minorities.

Before his senators and deputies, Feijóo has claimed his electoral victory on 23-J and has stressed that “Spain does not deserve a prime minister who wants to be so again after losing the elections.” In his opinion, Spain deserves an Executive “with a very large constitutional majority and can have it” and not a government that subjects the country “to institutional wear” and legislative “paralysis”.