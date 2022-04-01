Alberto Núñez Feijóo continues to clear up the unknowns about his team that will accompany him in the new stage of the PP. The Galician baron will propose this afternoon to his party the appointment of Elías Bendodo, right-hand man of Andalusian President Juanma Moreno, as general coordinator.

The idea, according to sources from the Xunta president’s team, is to serve as a liaison with the deputy secretaries, to collaborate actively with the general secretary, Cuca Gamarra, and to “contribute organic, institutional and management experience to the project.”

Bendodo will reconcile this work in the national direction of the PP with those that he has been exercising in the Board as Minister of the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior and spokesman for the Andalusian Government.

Feijóo thus recovers the figure of general coordinator that disappeared in the stage of Pablo Casado. Former President José María Aznar appointed Ángel Acebes to the same position in 1996, while Mariano Rajoy did the same in 2017 with Fernando Martínez Maíllo when he appointed the then General Secretary of the PP, María Dolores de Cospedal, Minister of Defense.