The president of the Popular Party, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, will visit Murcia next Saturday to participate in an event to be held in the Príncipe de Asturias Pavilion. In that meeting with the Murcian leaders and militants, Feijóo will kick off the electoral pre-campaign of the popular Murcians with the presentation of the PP candidates to the mayoralties of the 45 municipalities of the Region.

The Galician leader seems to have placed the Region in one of the crucial enclaves for the 28M event based on his successive visits, the last in March to support the candidate in Cartagena, the current mayor Noelia Arroyo. Before he was also in the presentation of the candidate in Alcantarilla, Joaquín Buendía.

In his last act in the Region, Feijoó announced that he would not support the motion of no confidence against Pedro Sánchez presented by Vox so as not to contribute to “breathing air into a government that is in discount time.” However, the national president of the PP continued without clarifying his political position on one of the issues that matter most to the citizens of the Region: the water problem. He limited himself to pointing out that his obligations to Cartagena and the Region are “water”, “employment growth” and “infrastructure development”.